Cancer: Biden, Trump To Unite? Finally, A Common Enemy We Can All Agree On [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Thea Conrad and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, whose son, Beau Biden, died from brain cancer in the spring of 2015, vowed on Sunday during his SXSW speech to work with Trump in the fight against cancer, a disease that, according to a 2016 report by CBS News, is the second biggest killer in the U.S., right behind heart disease.

Cancer doesn’t discriminate. It doesn’t care if you’re a good person or a bad person. It doesn’t care if you’re gay, straight, black, white, short, tall, slim or fit. Cancer doesn’t care about what languages you speak or what deity, if any, you worship. There will never be a “Cancer Welcome” rally, and no one will call you horrible names for openly expressing your distaste for it. Cancer, one of the most aggressive, persisting and devastating of conditions, is a rarity in that it has the power to bring the most potent of opposition together in unity as a force against it.

Biden On Cancer

While still serving as Vice President, Biden began White House Cancer Moonshot, a program of which the ultimate purpose is to “bring about a decade’s worth of advances in five years, making more therapies available to more patients, while also improving our ability to prevent cancer and detect it at an early stage.”

White House Cancer Moonshot started with $1 billion to spend on all areas of cancer research. Portions of this money were to be spent on matters including cancer vaccination studies, early detection strategies, cancer cell genetics and ways to combat cancer in children.

The Oncology Center of Excellence (OCE) is a key part of Cancer Moonshot and a place of which President Trump has access, according to STAT News. The establishment of OCE is significant because it allows the Food and Drug Administration to focus their approaches of combatting cancer on the patients who have it rather than the methods and tools used on the patients.

“In December 2016, Congress overwhelmingly passed the 21st Century Cures Act. Implementing that bipartisan legislation now falls to Trump and the 115th Congress. “The [oncology] center is an essential early initiative of the Cures Act that will yield concrete benefits for patient longevity and quality of life.”

Trump On Cancer

So what does President Trump feel needs to be done as far as cancer is concerned? He has yet to comment about Biden’s SXSW speech, but in late January he declared that Big Pharma was key in ending the deadly disease, according to YourNewsWire.com.

Trump reportedly believes the FDA severely hinders the chance to save people’s lives. Specifically, Trump doesn’t like the fact that the FDA must approve a drug before it becomes available for patient use, especially if said patient is expected to die in the near future. FDA drug approval can take years to complete. Trump wishes to greatly shorten the process.

Except for his intent to amend FDA practices, little is known on Trump’s plans for the fight against cancer. One would think that he’d be on board in the battle against it as a matter of human decency.

Speaking of Trump and human decency, just days after taking office, Donald gifted a single father of two, Shane Bouvet, $10,000 to help pay for Shane’s own father’s medical expenses due to cancer. Not surprisingly, Fox Business was the only mainstream outlet to report this story.

My prediction regarding Donald Trump and Cancer Moonshot is that Trump will agree to take a look at Biden’s creation and ultimately change what, if anything, he doesn’t like about it, but he will not get rid of it altogether.

What we know for sure is that Biden is crossing his fingers that Trump will seriously consider continuing the policy that was born of his son’s death.

Cancer rips families and lives apart, and Washington politics aren’t much better, so it’s good to know that we may be able to cast one evil aside in order to try our best to eradicate another.

[Featured Image by Ladyshutterstock/Shutterstock]