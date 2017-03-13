Ivanka Trump Fashion Made In China – ‘Buy American’ Donald Trump In A Quandary? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The news that Ivanka Trump has been doing business in China for her clothing line has saturated the social media sites today. Many are pointing to her father, Donald Trump, whose inauguration speech contained these words, “We will follow two simple rules; buy American and hire American.”

The Independent cites a an analysis done in July, which reports many of the items sold under the Ivanka Trump brand are manufactured in China. They report how a trip to a Macy’s flagship store in New York City led to the discovery of 25 Ivanka Trump brand items, but not one of the items were made in America. The merchandise carried labels stating they were made in places like China or Vietnam.

.@POTUS says to buy American, but @IvankaTrump’s fashion line is made in China ???? https://t.co/kXtO89llcb pic.twitter.com/9UCKbkMcyR — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 13, 2017

Trump has made a big deal out of manufacturers going out of the country to get cheap labor and taking jobs with them that rightfully belong to Americans. There are three U.S. companies in China holding Ivanka Trump brand licenses. The Independent reports that 53.5 tons of Ivanka Trump’s goods were on their way to the U.S. around the time Trump was inaugurated. They were blouses, shoes, wallets and handbags.

Since Donald Trump has become president, shipments of China-made goods sporting the Ivanka Trump label have made their way to the U.S., reports the New York Daily News. They report 82 shipments of her wares passed through customs in the U.S. from election day, which was November, 8, 2016 to February 26, 2017.

Of course Most of the things their names are on are made in china or some other country. PLEASE TELL ME THAT NO… https://t.co/cA15jbeNSt — April coleman (@aprilrcoleman) March 13, 2017

The New York Times cites how Ivanka sat in on a White House business council meeting and two days later, after listening to her father discuss bringing jobs back from overseas to the U.S., 5,000 polyester blouses arrived from overseas. This was part of Ivanka’s clothing inventory. Now that you’ve got the picture of Ivanka Trump importing her wares from China, why would anyone put this back on Donald Trump?

Ivanka is a 35-year-old business woman, who was doing business long before her father threw his hat into the ring for the presidential race. Her business tactics aren’t much different from the other clothing labels that also import their wares from China or another country that offers cheaper labor.

Hypocrisy in action https://t.co/7IUiR5spVq — Guy Kawasaki (@GuyKawasaki) March 13, 2017

Donald Trump is not Ivanka’s business partner, so he has nothing to do with where her merchandise comes from. To put this on him is unfair and to bash Ivanka over this is also unfair, as this is what many in the clothing and accessory trade tend to do. Trump has vowed to “punish foreign and domestic companies that manufacture goods abroad with hefty tariffs,” according to the New York Daily News.

When the president made that vow, he didn’t exempt Ivanka from this, so when his tariff does get put into place, she may very well have to pay the piper if it continues, just like scores of other manufacturers. All the U.S. companies manufacturing outside the perimeters of this nation and shipping their goods to this country to sell, will fall under Trump’s plan to sock them with a tariff.

@FoxNews @IvankaTrump ^HER CRAP IS MADE IN CHINA, LIKE HER CON MAN FATHER'S, BUT TRUMPKINS DONT CARE ABOUT FACTS, BECAUSE THEY ARE A #CULT. pic.twitter.com/NOPCXcCX9P — larry baker (@bakerlarry84) March 8, 2017

The Gap, Victoria’s Secret, Mango, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, J Crew, Zara, Emporio Armani and Espirt all have items made in China, according to the website Save, Spend, and Splurge. These are just a few from the long list of American companies that have their products made in China, so Ivanka is no different. It may be worth noting that her brand appears at the very top of this website’s list.

It would appear that Ivanka knows her father’s thoughts on companies making products outside of the U.S. to sell in the U.S., as she was sitting at that meeting not too long ago. It is her choice, as well as the rest of the manufacturers who have their wares made in China, Vietnam, and elsewhere.

It is also Ivanka’s choice to continue with this practice and pay a hefty tariff if Trump passes a bill indicating a penalty. She can also make arrangements to bring those jobs back to the U.S., if that is what Ivanka decides.

No matter which way Ivanka goes for manufacturing her fashion line in the future, Donald Trump is not responsible for how his daughter does business. As for Ivanka, she is doing business just like many of the other fashion brands. This is nothing new as the manufacturing of goods in China went on long before she was even old enough to buy a article of clothing on her own. Does the manufacturing of Ivanka’s fashion brand in China put Donald Trump in a quandary? It shouldn’t.

[Featured Image by John Locher/AP Images]