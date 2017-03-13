Kellyanne Conway Admits Having No Proof Of Obama’s Alleged Espionage At Trump [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Hasan Tariq and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

White House advisor Kellyanne Conway admitted she has no evidence to back up the assertions and accusations that President Donald Trump threw at the former president. These accusations pertained to former President Barack Obama, claiming that he intercepted Donald Trump’s phone lines during the presidential election.

In defense of her standpoint inherently favoring the Trump administration, Conway mentioned that even though there is no proof regarding President Trump’s accusations, there are still ways in which a government can spy on its citizens. However, the response hardly provides neither any solid ground for Trump’s baseless accusations nor does it ease the criticisms swarming in allegations that Trump made through Twitter, claiming that the phones in Trump Tower were shut down.

The House Intelligence Committee has asked White House to provide evidence of its allegations by Monday.

“The answer is that I have no evidence whatsoever and I am very pleased that the House Intelligence Commission is investigating,” Conway told ABC’s Good Morning America.

Then, she tweeted on Monday that the Trump government is pleased by the investigations going on in the Congress and that further comments will be dealt with later on. Many politicians have harshly criticized the president for launching accusations of such severity through his Twitter account, that too without providing any sort of evidence.

This should not come as a surprise to most Americans because, after all, it is not the first time President Trump has tweeted provocatively. Remember when he blatantly accused former President Barack Obama of finding and supporting ISIS? Again, he provided absolutely no evidence of these allegations.

Recording telephone conversations of a citizen within the United States would require an approval of the court, and as president, Trump would have the authority to publish that information. However, James Clapper, who was the director of National Intelligence under the Obama presidency, has sharply rejected Trump’s allegations.

Despite the wariness of these allegations, there is a contrary side to this as well. A few days back, WikiLeaks released a mind-blowing revelation. Approximately 8,000 documents that demonstrated the techniques used by the CIA to spy on computers, cell phones, and even television sets were uncovered by Julian Assange’s organization.

Conway used this as a pretext to justify President Trump’s claims.

“What I can say is that there are a lot of ways people can spy on, unfortunately.”

She remarked that even a simple thing like a microwave oven can be used as a spying device. Conway made these statements in the Record, New Jersey’s newspaper during an interview on Sunday.

She added, “So we know that it is simply one of the realities of the modern era.”

On Good Morning America, Conway stated, “I was not referring to the Trump Tower, but it answered a question about espionage as a phenomenon in general,” without specific reference to the current controversy.

FBI Director James Comey privately urged the Justice Department to rebut President Trump’s claim, but he has not done so publicly.

Republican Senator John McCain said on Sunday, “I think the President has two options: either he retracts or shows the evidence that the American people deserve because, if his predecessor broke the law, we have a serious problem here, to say the least.”

The House Intelligence Committee called for the evidence to be delivered on Monday in a letter sent to the Justice Department by committee Chairman Republican Devin Nunes and Senior Panelist Adam Schiff.

It is not entirely implausible that President Trump was spied on during his election campaign. Therefore, to reject these allegations as false on the grounds of Mr. President’s rather impulsive history with Twitter and false allegations without any speck of proof is to employ a biased approach in understanding the current political atmosphere of the United States.

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]