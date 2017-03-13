A Donald Trump And Putin Collaboration Is Needed In This Controversial Area [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Elizabeth Gail and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Donald Trump’s presidential term has begun with numerous controversies, ranging from allegations of collaborating with the Russians to the travel ban that was deemed unconstitutional. That said, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin seem to be getting along well, but a collaboration between them could easily be marred by skepticism, with Putin being viewed by many as a dangerous leader looking to destroy America, probably through its democracy and diplomacy.

However, when it comes to destroying terrorism, this could be a good exception, as divisions between the US and Russian administrations have at times been exploited by radical Islamist groups to grow. The following is a report by WikiLeaks implicating Obama and Hillary Clinton in a scheme that sold arms to Isis terrorists.

“In Obama’s second term, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton authorized the shipment of American-made arms to Qatar, a country beholden to the Muslim Brotherhood, and friendly to the Libyan rebels, in an effort to topple the Libyan/Gaddafi government, and then ship those arms to Syria in order to fund Al Qaeda, and topple Assad in Syria. Clinton took the lead role in organizing the so-called “Friends of Syria” (aka Al Qaeda/ISIS) to back the CIA-led insurgency for regime change in Syria. Under oath Hillary Clinton denied she knew about the weapons shipments during public testimony in early 2013 after the Benghazi terrorist attack. In an interview with Democracy Now, Wikileaks’ Julian Assange is now stating that 1,700 emails contained in the Clinton cache directly connect Hillary to Libya to Syria, and directly to Al Qaeda and ISIS.”

In an interview with Democracy Now, Julian Assange reiterated the role the Obama administration had in destabilizing certain regions by providing arms to radical groups. One such case was in Libya, where arms were supplied to rebel groups in order to topple the administration. The chaos provided fertile ground for Isis to encroach. The following was Assange’s exact statement in regard to this.

“So, those Hillary Clinton emails, they connect together with the cables that we have published of Hillary Clinton, creating a rich picture of how Hillary Clinton performs in office, but, more broadly, how the U.S. Department of State operates. So, for example, the disastrous, absolutely disastrous intervention in Libya, the destruction of the Gaddafi government, which led to the occupation of ISIS of large segments of that country, weapons flows going over to Syria, being pushed by Hillary Clinton, into jihadists within Syria, including ISIS, that’s there in those emails. There’s more than 1,700 emails in Hillary Clinton’s collection, that we have released, just about Libya alone.”

According to recent developments, both Putin and Donald Trump have been involved in talks to eradicate Isis by collaborating in key areas. However, some have taunted this to be a very bad idea, given the differences between America and Russia social political differences that have existed for decades. Then following is an excerpt from Politico outlining this.

“The truth is that it is both pointless and dangerous for America to fight ISIS alongside Russia. Pointless because the Russians are not there to fight ISIS — their real goals in the region have nothing to do with eliminating the terror group, but with empowering Assad and other anti-American allies. Dangerous because the United States and Russia share neither common goals nor common tactics. Our forces are not interoperable, and neither is the way we fight wars. Russians operate differently from Americans at every level of conflict — tactically, operationally, and strategically. There is no established trust between our nations or our forces, and the place to build that trust is not during a major operation where our goals are fundamentally misaligned.”

As things stand, a wait and see approach seems to be the only answer to the Trump and Putin collaboration puzzle.

