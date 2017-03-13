‘Game Of Thrones’ Live Concert Experience Review: Top 5 Things You Need To Know [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Britt Lawrence and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience pays incredible tribute to the HBO smash, with an event that is certain to satiate fans, excitedly anticipating its return. No other television show, currently airing could provide the bones for such an ambitious project. Game of Thrones is currently climbing past, even its pre-recorded pinnacle of pop culture standing.

Game of Thrones owes much of that success to composer Ramin Djawadi’s iconic score, which has risen to prominence as the perfect sonic counterpart, to the on-screen happenings that comprise Game of Thrones‘ oft-brutal, and yes, sometimes even uplifting, world.

So it comes as no surprise that a concert featuring Djawadi’s music, and Game of Thrones‘ famous imagery, would unite for an event unlike any other. These are the top 5 things you need to know about the Game of Thrones Concert Live Experience.

#1: As its title suggests, the Game of Thrones Concert is an experience.

Like the show that serves as the music’s centerpiece, the Game of Thrones Concert is a visceral experience that will bring all the emotion of Game of Thrones‘ signature moments, rushing back. For fans, who have watched from the beginning, it has been six long years since House Stark’s patriarch was executed in the penultimate episode of Season 1.

The Game of Thrones Concert wastes no time reliving that sad moment, as Ned (Sean Bean) looked into the sea of spectators, and saw his youngest daughter Arya (Maisie Williams), watching from the crowd. Sansa’s screams and Cersei’s quiet pleas are not enough to spare Ned, and as the music swells, so does the original agony.

Fans revisit the same relentless sorrow in the montage of what is arguably Game of Thrones‘ darkest hour, The Red Wedding. As a review of the scenes that have left a lasting emotional imprint on viewers, the concert replays those experiences with a mighty impact, thanks in large part to the live orchestra’s musical accompaniment.

#2: Daenerys moments dominate the featured footage.

While the Game of Thrones Concert spreads the love between its vast cast of characters, it is Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) who dominates most of the featured footage. Her many iconic moments, play with a tremendous cinematic quality, and the power of Djawadi’s “Mhysa” provides crucial emphasis for one of them.

Unfortunately a montage of Season 6’s extraordinary “Battle of the Bastards,” ends before its crowning moment. The scene in which, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) faces off with Ramsay Bolton, for a final showdown that ends with Snow pummeling his sister’s tormentor, and his little brother’s killer.

Most of Jon’s heroic moments, such as his battles in “Hardhome,” and “The Watchers on the Wall” are eclipsed by the attention spent on other storylines. However, the exclusion of his defining scene in “Battle of the Bastards” is the saddest to see missing.

#3: Expect a toned-down version of Game of Thrones.

While Game of Thrones is known for its notorious bouts of violence, and sensuality, the concert does a clever job of avoiding them. The Red Wedding and Ned Stark’s execution are edited to avoid their grizzliest visuals, while Cersei’s “walk of shame” is hinted at, but visually avoided altogether.

#4: Composer Ramin Djawadi is one of Game of Thrones‘, major stars.

The first contact Game of Thrones fans have with an episode comes with its opening title, which features Djawadi’s phenomenal theme song for the series. It immediately puts viewers into viewing-ready mode, and when you hear it at the Game of Thrones Concert, that sentiment is no different.

Thanks to Djawadi’s score, Game of Thrones sounds like the epic it is. He is one of the series’ most pivotal players, and the Live Concert Experience provides a great showcase for why that is.

#5: If you are a Game of Thrones fan, going to the concert is more than worthwhile.

If you agree that Game of Thrones is a show that comes around once-in-a-lifetime, then seeing the Game of Thrones Concert will only enhance that belief. The concert gives fans a chance to appreciate the wild ride they have experienced so far, while provoking their imagination to ponder what else Game of Thrones has in store for them.

Miscellaneous, concert facts:

-The light-hearted, fan favorite moment when Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) casts his loving gaze on Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) in Season 6, is featured among a montage of quick cuts.

-Arya’s treasured sword Needle is given a proper send-up, as its theme song plays. The montage ends with the Season 6 scene where Arya reclaims her true identity, and vows to return home. The audience responded with rapturous applause.

-Essential supporting players like Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham), Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen), Tormund, Ser Jorah (Iain Glen) and Varys (Conleth Hill) are not independently spotlighted.

-Sansa Stark and Jon Snow’s emotional reunion in Season 6 is not showcased.

-The first half of the show spans Game of Thrones‘ first 3 seasons, while the second half showcases the rest.

In summation

The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience will leave you with a greater appreciation of a show that has more earned than its place as a pop culture staple. The Live Concert Experience is the perfect preamble to Game of Thrones Season 7, as it marvelously amps up fans for the story to come.

The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience is currently touring the United States. For information on tour dates etc., click here. Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres July 16 on HBO.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]