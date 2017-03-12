2017 NCAA Tournament: Bold Predictions For March Madness [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Trevor Lowry and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Whether your favorite school/alma mater is in the 2017 NCAA tournament or not, March Madness is likely going to take over your life for the next couple of weeks — well, if you are a fan of sports, that is.

Now that the bracket for the Big Dance has been released, the waiting game for the most exciting tournament in sports is almost over. With that in mind, not everyone agrees with all of the seeds in the bracket.

For example, the Wichita State Shockers, who were 30-4 on the season, and who have also done wonders in this tournament in recent years, only received a No. 10 seed. Some folks thought the Duke Blue Devils, who entered the season with the No. 1 ranking and also won the ACC tournament, should have received a No. 1 seed. For better or worse, Duke will be a No. 2 seed in the Big Dance.

Nonetheless, the bracket is set, and now March Madness is about to take over. Before the best tourney in sports gets underway, make sure to get your fix of bold predictions.

Wichita State Knocks Off Kentucky

Wichita State apparently wasn’t the NCAA tournament committee’s biggest fan. The Shockers have been here before. They made the Final Four in 2013, after all, and that wasn’t their only run in recent memory. Not only did Wichita State record a 30-4 record this season, but they are also riding a 15-game winning streak. ESPN‘s Eamonn Brennan also has Wichita State down as the 13th-best team in the Big Dance — for what it’s worth.

Clearly, a No. 10 seed is a bit harsh.

The Shockers can prove doubters wrong once again with a win over the Kentucky Wildcats. Before they can even think about playing the No. 2 seed in the South, they have to get past the Dayton Flyers first, which will be no easy feat (understatement galore right there).

If Conner Frankamp and Landry Shamet get hot from behind the arc (they are both shooting over 40 percent from deep, and so is the entire team as a whole), then Wichita State could find itself playing in the second weekend of the tournament.

Not A Single No. 1 Seed Will Make The Final Four

This is bold for obvious reasons: (1) The No. 1 seeds are, ideally, the best teams in the dance, and (2) the No. 1 seeds are supposed to have, in theory, the easiest paths to the Final Four (although that isn’t always the case).

Just remember the name of the game here — bold predictions.

At Some Point, UCLA’s Bryce Alford Will Drop 10 Threes In A Single Game

While Lonzo Ball might get most of the spotlight at UCLA, the Bruins are flooding with talent outside of him. Case in point: Bryce Alford still reps a UCLA uniform, and Alford, coach’s son or not, is lethal from behind the arc.

Here’s the proof: He is shooting 43.5 percent from deep, and has drained 107 threes in the process.

10 threes, though? 10 threes?! That is crazy talk… or is it?

Alford dropped 9 threes on the Colorado Buffaloes earlier in the season. One might be saying that wasn’t in the tourney, or even against a team that made the dance. For all of the naysayers, make sure to keep this in mind: He dropped nine 3-pointers on the SMU Mustangs in the 2015 NCAA tournament.

The kid can shoot, and when left open, he will make opposing teams pay. Rest of the NCAA tournament field, you have been warned.

Northwestern Will Make The Most Out Of Its First Appearance

You’ve heard it before and you will likely hear it over and over again. The Northwestern Wildcats punched their first ticket ever to the NCAA tournament. They are in, and they are likely hungry to make a deep run.

In bold prediction fashion, not only will they knock off No. 9 seed Vanderbilt in their first contest, but they will also take down No. 1 seed Gonzaga in their very next game. From there, who knows what will happen. Who ever knows what will happen during March Madness.

Somewhere A No. 15 Seed Will Ruin Brackets

A major upset happens every year, and as a result, people’s brackets are destroyed every single year. Therefore, college basketball fans shouldn’t be surprised when a No. 15 seed takes down a No. 2 seed in the 2017 NCAA tournament.

Duke Takes The Tourney

In many ways, this prediction isn’t bold. For starters, we are talking about Duke here (the Blue Devils are one of the best programs in college hoops). Also, Duke started the season off with the No. 1 ranking. On top of that, they are arguably the most talented team in the tournament.

But — yes, there’s always a but — the Blue Devils have not been as dominant as many people predicted (they lost eight games during the season), and who really knows what to expect out of Grayson Allen this year. When he is on, he is a top player in the sport; however, it has been a roller-coaster season for him — to say the least.

The Blue Devils are also in the same region as No. 1 overall seed Villanova. The Wildcats, in case fans missed it, are the defending national champs.

It won’t be easy, but Duke has the goods, and momentum (they won the ACC tournament) to win yet another title.

Let the madness begin.

