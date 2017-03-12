Trump: Nobel Peace Prize Nominee For 2017 & The Mainstream Media Couldn’t Care Less [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Thea Conrad and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

President Trump has received a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for the year of 2017, but chances are unless you like to visit right-wing friendly websites, you have yet to hear about it. Why would that be? Because the mainstream media, in their never-ending quest to delegitimize Donald Trump, can’t be bothered to report anything positive about him; that would be counterproductive to their blatant anti-Trump agenda.

Seriously, if you haven’t been able to see the bias put forth against Trump by the elite drive-by media, surely you can see it in this instance. It was first reported 8 days ago by a Norwegian press agency and at least 6 days ago by an alternative American outlet that he was a Nobel Peace Prize nominee, so it’s not as if they still need time to get the memo. They don’t want people to know about it, and whether you love Trump or hate him, it should bother you that they’re manipulating how you perceive a certain individual, because if they’re doing it for Trump, you can bet they’re doing it for others as well.

I know some of you Trump haters may be thinking, “who cares if he was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize? Being nominated for it and winning it are two very different things.”

That may be true, but that’s really besides the point. When the media feel the need to go to the lengths that they have, like reporting news of which the accusatory content has no proof, as was the case with the Russian dossier gaffe done by Buzzfeed, you’d think they’d have time to write a short article touching on the fact that someone thought Trump deserving of a Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

When a writer at the Huffington Post thinks it’s important for you to know about James Corden spanking Trump; when Vanity Fair publishes an article about how Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin thinks the president looks perpetually constipated, and when a piece about the “scary” side effects of the alleged medication Trump takes to prevent hair loss is headlined by Business Insider, but none of these outlets (at the time of this writing) publish a story about Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize nomination, it’s pretty clear what’s going on.

Trump Was Nominated Last Year Too

President Trump was nominated last year for the Nobel Peace Prize, and the mainstream media reported on it in early February. Politico, CNN, the Washington Times, the Wall Street Journal, The Independent and Time Magazine are among the mainstream news outlets that reported Trump’s 2016 nomination.

In contrast, the India Times, Townhall, The Gateway Pundit, Conservative Tribune, a website called Chicks on the Right and a couple other lesser-known outlets have reported that Trump is a nominee this year.

What’s the difference between 2016 and 2017? Last year at this time the primary election season hadn’t even come to an end, so there’s little doubt that the drive-by media was under the impression that even if Trump won the Republican nomination for president, there was no way he’d ever beat Hillary Clinton.

Oh how wrong they were.

My point here is that last year, the media as a whole didn’t believe they had as much of a reason (as they do now) to devalue Trump, because from the start they believed Hillary was going to be the next president of the United States. Now, when all they do it trash and criticize Trump in order to sell a certain narrative, inserting the Nobel Peace Prize nomination story doesn’t fit, so it’s ignored.

I’m not saying the mainstream press should be gushing over the nomination, piling congratulations, well-wishes and compliments galore on Trump, but I don’t see why they don’t just report it as fact and let readers make their own decisions on the matter.

Donald Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize nomination is a reality, and besides coming to grips with the obvious bias, another lessen we can take away from this is that just because the mainstream media doesn’t report something doesn’t mean it’s false or that it never happened. When it comes to Trump, the media can’t be trusted to do their job the way they’re supposed to. The sooner people realize this, the better.

[Featured Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]