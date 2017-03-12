Justin Bieber Gets Disrespected By Selfie-Seeking Female Fan, Tells Her ‘You Make Me Sick’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Page Mackinley and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Justin Bieber’s recent interaction with an invasive and disrespectful Melbourne fan — he told the female fan she made him “sick” when she took his photo without his consent and ignored his request not to invade his privacy — raises this recurring question: Does the Biebs have the right to refuse photos with fans?

The short answer? Yes. Whether one agrees with or likes Bieber’s “no photos” policy, a person’s freedom over their own body, legal actions, legal speech, and basic privacy are human rights.

Yet, these rights are ignored or removed by most media outlets, some fans, and some members of the public when it comes Justin Bieber, who clearly has the right to choose whether or not he takes photos with fans.

In contrast, Emma Watson and Amy Schumer were widely sympathized with when they declared they would no longer take pictures with fans.

From this, it’s impossible not to conclude that there is a double standard in play regarding Justin Bieber.

Emma Watson Reveals The Reason She Refuses To Take Selfies With Fans https://t.co/lAKlHwlE1T pic.twitter.com/6IVnITBgNv — Elite Daily (@EliteDaily) March 3, 2017

Inherent in acknowledging that the “Sorry” singer has the right to refuse or agree to take photos with fans, is understanding that most human beings have a tolerance limit.

Given how many times Justin has tried to explain to Beliebers how objectifying he finds some fans’ obsession on getting a photo with him, it’s not surprising he was hardline with Melbourne fan, Sabar Helar.

The superstar first addressed problematic issues with his fans in a Spapchat video while promoting his latest album Purpose in 2015. Then, last May the Grammy winner shared an emotive Instagram message in which he said he felt “like a zoo animal” when fans demanded or approached him for photos in a frenzied way.

Take a look at just a few of the many examples of out-of-control Bieber fans in the videos below.

Is it really necessary to scream and attack him like this? This isn't even safe, you all need to respect his space pic.twitter.com/4X4bb1Z5wc — Justin Bieber Crew (@JustinCrew) March 9, 2017

LEARN SOME RESPECT, HE IS A HUMAN BEING NOT A PIECE OF MEAT. pic.twitter.com/Uf4oKRThvQ — ebony (@bbybllue) March 9, 2017

>pic.twitter.com/jpgGJ2EMFk this is why he pays us dust — megan (@allingrande) May 22, 2016

But, perhaps, the biggest irony about the media’s latest finger-wagging orgy over Bieber is that just one day before his encounter with Helar in Melbourne, he surprised and delighted a group of fans waiting outside his hotel in Perth on Friday when he hugged and talked with them.

Let's hug each other more A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

Let's hug each other more A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:36pm PST

Everyone needs to just hug more A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:36pm PST

Notably, none of the fans had phones out or asked Justin for photos. Some of the fans who met him in Perth subsequently tweeted that there was also little to no screaming by the group. Bieber hung out with Beliebers more than once during his stay in Perth.

It’s well known that scandal or bad news is catnip to mainstream media. That truism is glaringly apparent with the press’ treatment of Bieber, who was described by the UK’s respected The Guardian newspaper as “online traffic gold” back in 2014.

It is also telling that there was far less reporting on Bieber’s friendly hug-in session with the Perth fans than there was on his exchange with Helar one day later in Melbourne.

Most of the overkill reporting on 20-year-old Helar, claimed she and other female fans ran into Bieber outside the Crown Casino in Melbourne on Saturday. However, “ran into” is an inaccuracy.

According to Australia’s The Herald Sun, Helar admitted she had been driving around the city all day looking for Bieber before she met him.

“When I got out of my car, I ran over to ask for a photo, and that is when he said ‘why are you invading my privacy?'” Helar told the paper.

She went on, “He wasn’t in a good mood and was adamant that he wouldn’t take a photo with me.”

At another point on video footage of Bieber’s interaction with Helar the singer was heard asking her, “Why are you treating me like that?”

Recalling Bieber “was not interested in taking a photo at all,” incredulously Helar told The Herald Sun, “I told him that I was going to take the photo anyway.”

Predictably, the entitlement in Helar’s response (“I told him that I was going to take the photo anyway”), wasn’t focused on in media reports.

Neither was it noted that Bieber has been repeatedly saying for the past 10 months that he no longer takes photos with fans, and prefers when fans don’t have their phones out so that he can have conversations with them calmly.

Instead, reports focused on Helal’s mother, Houda Bennaoui, blasting Bieber, amid outlets describing Helar as a “super fan” who was “really disappointed” not to get a photo with the singer.

Yet in all the “Melbourne fan” news stories, this question went unasked: Why would a supposed Bieber “super fan” either not know or respect his (now) longstanding aversion to being bombarded with photo demands?

As the singer’s Purpose World Tour in Australia continues, one of the biggest Justin Bieber fan accounts on Twitter nutshelled the ongoing fan issue in pointed tweets seen below.

This is what happens when you treat Justin with respect pic.twitter.com/DHy9orWOlM — Justin Bieber Crew (@JustinCrew) March 10, 2017

Isn't getting to talk to/hug someone you're a fan of worth more than escalating the situation over a photo? Where is the logic? pic.twitter.com/LSEQKxHRZ2 — Justin Bieber Crew (@JustinCrew) March 11, 2017

[Featured Image By Kevin Mazur/Getty Images]