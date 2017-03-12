Chicago Bears Take Small Risks In NFL Free Agency That Could Pay Off [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Ernest Shepard and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

After several signings in the first three days of NFL free agency, the Chicago Bears have been a busy football team. The revolving door continues. The Bears are welcoming a new quarterback, a couple of wide receivers, and perhaps a new starting secondary. Before the start of the first set of offseason training activities, the Bears may have as many as eight new starters when the new season begins.

A 3-13 conclusion to the regular season was not how the Chicago Bears envisioned things. Injuries, PED suspensions, and a lack experience in several positions were all factors to the Bears having an abysmal year. And for a team that has not been to the playoffs in the past seven seasons, staying the course would be foolish. The first move was a change to the most important position in football.

The Bears parting ways with quarterback Jay Cutler was a move that left fans with mixed feelings. Cutler holds nearly all of the Chicago Bears passing records and may be considered the greatest QB in the team’s history, outside of the legendary Sid Luckman.

Cutler never had a full compliment of players to truly live up to the lofty expectations heaped upon him when the Bears traded for him. But with the NFL prioritizing quarterback play in regards to wins and losses, Cutler was never fully capable of putting the Bears on his back. Just one postseason win in eight years was a sign that change was needed. Suffering a torn labrum in Week 11 was the last time Bears’ fans got to see Cutler in a Bears’ uniform.

It was known that the Chicago Bears were going in a different direction at the quarterback position. Many fans wanted Brian Hoyer, who filled in admirably in Cutler’s absence, but that was not meant to be. Instead of being the bridge quarterback for the Bears, Hoyer signed a two-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to the UPI. Hoyer will have a chance to be the Niners’ starter.

Instead of bringing Hoyer back on a team-friendly deal, the Chicago Bears opted for Mike Glennon. The Bears’ signing of Glennon offers an average salary of $15 million, as reported by Pro Football Talk. It is a three-year deal, with a meager $18.5 million guaranteed.

Mike Glennon’s deal with the Bears is structured perfectly. It is a contract that puts the onus on Glennon to show his worth. Every deal the Chicago Bears have made during the NFL free agency signing period has the same theme.

In order to produce, Glennon will need help. The Bears’ receiving corps was left in shambles after Alshon Jeffery chose a one-year, prove-it deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Finding other players to catch the passes that Mike Glennon throws became the Bears’ biggest need.

The Chicago Bears immediately responded shortly after with the signings of wide receiver Markus Wheaton and tight end Dion Sims. And a couple of days later, the Bears added wide receiver Kendall Wright, according to ESPN.

Sims, Wheaton, and Wright all have the same thing in common with Mike Glennon — each have something to prove.

None of the players signed a deal longer than three seasons. The Bears are only tied to Wright for a year. And if Wright works out, the Bears can attempt to sign him to a longer commitment. If not, the team can allow him to walk. Much of the steady improvement from the Bears was already expected to come from within. If three of the five new offensive players the Bears added at the skill position pan out, especially Mike Glennon, seven wins is a realistic possibility.

Defensively, the Chicago Bears are improved, despite being ignored by the big ticket players in NFL free agency.

Stephon Gilmore took big money to sign with the New England Patriots, while A.J. Bouye decided not to entertain the Chicago Bears at all. Instead of overpaying for other defensive players, the Bears signed cornerbacks Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper.

From a standpoint of talent alone, both Amukamara and Cooper offer the Bears a significant upgrade in their secondary. Amukamara has a ton of talent as a coverage corner. Cooper is coming off of a breakout season and he has some size at 6-foot-2. Veteran safety Quentin Demps rounds out the Bears defensive additions.

There are plenty of complaints regarding the Chicago Bears’ free agency moves. None of the players outside of perhaps Prince Amukamara offer Bears’ fans a household name. Also, neither of the Chicago Bears’ signings come across as sexy. The Bears’ NFL free agency additions are subtle tweaks that could bring about much-needed depth.

If the Chicago Bears have guessed accurately, these gambles will have a huge payoff. They will not be a 3-13 team again. How much improvement the Bears experience will be determined by the upcoming NFL draft. It is highly likely that a quarterback, a receiver, and secondary help will be among the Chicago Bears’ selections.

