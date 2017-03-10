EPA Head Scott Pruitt Chooses Big Business Over Climate Change Science [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Liesha Petrovich and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Scott Pruit, the current head of the Environmental Protection Agency, rejects his own agencies analysis on climate change. GQ’s Jay Willis calls Pruitt a “dangerous, science-denying buffoon.”

And I can’t argue.

Pruitt, a longtime adversary of the EPA, is not just a curious choice of leader but a dangerous one. Scott Pruitt has chosen time and time again to reject the EPA’s mission of protecting human health and the environment. Instead, he sides with big business and fossil fuel corporations.

As reported by the Washington Post, Pruitt was interviewed on CNBC’s Squawk Box and had the following to say about climate change.

“I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do and there’s tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact, so no, I would not agree that it’s a primary contributor to the global warming that we see. “But we don’t know that yet. We need to continue the debate and continue the review and the analysis.”

However, the EPA’s stance on climate change is crystal clear, as the Guardian reports.

“This stance puts Pruitt at odds with his own agency, which states on its website that carbon dioxide is the ‘primary greenhouse gas that is contributing to recent climate change’. This finding is backed by Nasa, which calls CO2 ‘the most important long-lived ‘forcing’ of climate change’. “Scientists have understood for more than a century that CO2 traps heat. Atmospheric concentrations of the gas have increased by more than a third since the industrial revolution, driven by the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation.”

Although Pruitt’s history of climate change denial isn’t new, the idea that he’s focused on doing the job he’s sworn to do is ludicrous. As reported by the New York Times, Pruitt has strong ties with major oil, gas, and electric companies, according to over 6,000 pages of emails that were made public in February.

“The totality of the correspondences captures just how much at war Mr. Pruitt was with the E.P.A. and how cozy he was with the industries that he is now charged with policing.”

How can anyone who has always sided with industry over the environment now switch gears and claim to protect our air and water?

The impact of climate change in our country is a real and immediate threat. According to the Cadiz Water Project, a public-private partnership between Cadiz Inc. and the Santa Margarita Water District, “Over the last two decades, California has grappled with systemic challenges to its traditional water supplies. Climatic extremes and more regular dry years are the new normal. The availability of reliable water to meet all of the state’s demands is a persistent public policy issue. It is a bedrock social justice issue. We need water for our people, our environment and to sustain our way of life.”

California is facing a water crisis and needs real solutions, not an EPA who’s only thought is to roll back regulations and cut existing protections. Scott Pruitt does not have a history of supporting clean air and water, rather Pruitt has a history of siding with industries that put the environment in danger. Each step he makes further cements his relationship with industries that contribute to climate change.

It is evident, by Pruitt’s emails and history of suing the EPA that his agenda does not include supporting the mission of the department he now leads: to protect human health and the environment. The only explanation for Pruitt’s actions (or lack thereof) is that he’s been bought and paid for by the Koch brothers.

[Featured Image by Susan Walsh/AP Images]