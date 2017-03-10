‘Mary Poppins Returns’, ‘Kong: Skull Island’ & Other Hollywood Reboots: No Original Ideas Left? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Thea Conrad and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Mary Poppins Returns is set to come out in 2018. Kong: Scull Island opens in theaters on Friday. According to Uproxx, as of January 5 there were 43 Hollywood sequels and/or remakes set to hit theaters in 2017 alone. Some of the sequels we probably don’t even think of as sequels, as we’re so used to them by now, but that is what they are. Logan is a sequel. Alien: Covenant is a sequel. Rings is a sequel. The Fate of the Furious is a sequel.

Mary Poppins Returns is technically a sequel, but let’s get real; it’s also a remake, since the last one was made in the early 1960’s. How different the cinematography will be between the original Mary Poppins and Mary Poppins Returns remains to be seen, but it’s not hard to figure out that one of the reasons so many directors and producers favor remaking old movies is because of the vast improvements in CGI (computer-generated imagery) technology. Just look at how the original King Kong of 1933 (which was remade in 2005) compares to Kong: Skull Island.

There’s 84 years between the two films. Doesn’t that make you wonder what movies will be like 84 years in the future, in 2101?

The remake coming to the big screen very soon is Beauty and the Beast, the original of which was Disney animated, so it was only a matter of time before someone decided to put together a real-life version. The story of Beauty and the Beast was written by a Frenchwoman named Madame Gabrielle Suzanne de Villeneauve, and according to the Sun, Hollywood has tweaked her telling of it, as de Villeneauve wrote of a young woman who was taken against her will by a beast, not a lady who stumbled upon a lair and willingly went to visit its owner.

In addition to Mary Poppins Returns and Kong: Skull Island, we have Underworld: Blood Wars and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter(let’s hope so) that came out on January 6 and January 27, respectively. I’ve lost count of how many sequels there are to these two movies. I’ve only seen the originals, which makes me wonder if they’re as popular as one would think they would be, considering how many of each have been made.

It used to be that every addition after the first (Rocky is exempt from this theory, as is Star Wars) got worse than the one before it; not sure if that still rings true. Perhaps you could enlighten me in the comment section?

Unlike Mary Poppins Returns, the Underworld and Resident Evil sequels will feature the original characters played by the same actresses; Kate Beckinsale as a vampire lycan killer and Milla Jovovich as a robust, advantageous zombie slayer.

Of the more ridiculous variety, World War Z 2, Amityville: The Awakening, Friday the 13th, a Saw movie that has yet to be named and War for the Planet of the Apes are all set for 2017 release dates.

Does there really need to be a second World War Z? C’mon, but if it has to be done, I think it needs a different name, because a non-well thought out name like World War Z 2 suggests the movie will be about as unique as the title of it.

Sources indicate that the plot of this next installment of Amityville will not be any different from the plots of previous versions. Hence it appears this is a case of movie producers who have no new ideas for a film. The same can be said for this next Friday the 13th installment, which evidently has been in the books for quite awhile, but failed to find a director willing to give it a go.

I suppose it was only a matter of time before another Saw movie came out. Perhaps I feel this one is ridiculous because you couldn’t pay me to watch one of these movies. I’ve seen the first and I’m not sure how I got through it. Though there must be some kind of audience that enjoys watching human torture or else they wouldn’t keep making Saw’s. I just can’t for the life of me figure out why it’s appealing.

And all I have to say for War for the Planet of the Apes is… really?

Mary Poppins Returns doesn’t interest me, but there are a couple remakes and sequels on the Hollywood to-do list that I can honestly say I’m looking forward to. Stephen King’s It is one of them. I saw parts of the original It on television when I was three years old with my 10-year-old sister. To her credit, she didn’t know just how scary it was to children and I’m sure her age gave her more of an imagination with which to frighten herself. I’m interested in, firstly, if they can make it watchable, as so many of these types of remakes are just plain horrible; like the Poltergeist remake for instance. Secondly, it should be fun to see how improvements to special effects are used for It, as well as if it can match the creepiness of the original.

New image of Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise was leaked this week. I am Asking everybody which Pennywise is more CREEPY!!!!! Bill Skarsgard or Tim Curry#billskarsgård #timcurry #pennywise #stephenkingit A post shared by Kimberly Jones (@mskimberly.jones1114) on Dec 23, 2016 at 2:47pm PST

I’m also excited for the next Cloverfield installment, which at first was known as God Particle, but has since been named 2017 Cloverfield Movie, which is a very odd, anti-climactic title if you ask me. The stories of Cloverfield and the next 10 Cloverfield Lane were different enough from one another that it didn’t feel like the latter was a sequel to the former. Though it is my understanding that 10 Cloverfield Lane was centered around the same devastating happenings of the first, so how they choose to tell the next story should be interesting indeed.

#10 #10cloverfieldlane #cloverfield #movie A post shared by Francesco Lotti (@fralotti313) on Feb 27, 2017 at 5:52am PST

Mary Poppins Returns is just another remake/sequel in a long line of Hollywood remakes and sequels. It’s likely this motion picture trend will continue, as either people can’t think of new ideas or lack the motivation to cook up something different and unique.

What are your thoughts about this aspect of the movie-making business? Share your thoughts below.

[Featured Image by Sim Lev/Shutterstock]