New York Jets: Five Potential 2017 NFL Draft Second Round Targets [Opinion]

The New York Jets are heading into an incredibly important offseason for the future of their franchise. It has been a long time since they were viewed as a serious contender in the AFC. New York may not get back there next season, but there is a good chance that they can get to that point in two or three years if they play their cards right.

Looking ahead at the 2017 NFL Draft, there is a lot of talent for the Jets to sift through. They will have the opportunity to bring in at least three or four impact players in the draft.

Most view the first round as the only chance to bring in a potential superstar. In this draft, the Jets could potentially find a superstar in the second or third rounds. New York will hold the No. 39 overall pick for the second rounder, and at this point in time, there are some big names projected to be available.

New York decided to move on from big names like Darrelle Revis and Brandon Marshall this offseason. It was an obvious statement that the Jets will be focusing on rebuilding and bringing in more young talent.

All of that being said, which five players could be potential second-round targets for the New York Jets in the 2017 NFL Draft?

Adoree Jackson, Cornerback, USC

One potential fit for the Jets is USC cornerback Adoree Jackson, who would help beef up the secondary. He racked up 55 tackles, five interceptions, and 11 defensed passes last season. Jackson is without question one of the top playmakers in the draft, and the Jets would be wise to take him if he’s available.

Jourdan Lewis, Cornerback, Michigan

Keeping with the cornerback trend, Jourdan Lewis could make a splash in the second round for the Jets. Lewis totaled 27 tackles, two interceptions, and nine defensed passes last season. He may not be quite the playmaker that Jackson is, but Lewis would still help improve the Jets’ secondary.

Patrick Mahomes II, Quarterback, Texas Tech

Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II might very well be available in the second round when the Jets come up to pick. Mahomes completed 65.7 percent of his pass attempts for 5,052 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions last season. New York needs a quarterback of the future, and Mahomes has the potential to be that kind of guy for them.

Evan Engram, Tight End, Ole Miss

New York could use some help on the offensive side of the football as well. Evan Engram would be a huge addition to the offense and showed some of his potential last season at Ole Miss with 65 receptions for 926 yards and eight touchdowns. He would be a nice security blanket for whoever ends up being the starting quarterback in 2017.

Zay Jones, Wide Receiver, East Carolina

If the Jets are truly looking to improve their offensive, Zay Jones might be an option for them in the second round. He had a huge season for East Carolina last year, catching 158 passes for 1,746 yards and eight touchdowns. Jones is one of the top playmakers in the draft at the wide receiver position and would help improve the offensive in a big way.

Expect to see the Jets come through with a splash in the second round when everything is said and done. New York hasn’t been a contender in awhile, but with the right moves, they will get there in the near future. All five of these players appear to be good fits and will help them get back on track.

