Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ Official Price Revealed: Why It’s Too Expensive [Opinion]

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is coming soon, and if leaks and rumors prove right, it would be unveiled before the month is over. As details about the upcoming flagship device continue to trickle down, however, the highly-anticipated device continues to take form. Despite the generous amount of details that appear to be known about the device, however, the price of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ have remained elusive. That is, of course, until now.

According to a ValueWalk report, U.K. mobile retailer MobileFun.co.uk has leaked the official prices of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in an email inquiry. While speculations were already high that the upcoming flagships would be costly, few were able to predict the devices’ exorbitant price that was revealed by the U.K. online retailer. Simply put, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have always been thought to be expensive, but not this expensive.

The price leak stated that the Samsung Galaxy S8 would be priced starting at £799, which directly converts to around $972. Considering that Apple’s iPhone 7, one of the most expensive flagships in the market, starts at $729, the Samsung Galaxy S8 appears determined to make its biggest rival in the market look like a bargain. If the price leak proves true, the basic model of the Galaxy S8 would be even more expensive than the iPhone 7 Plus’ 32GB model, which is priced at around $875.

The price of the Galaxy S8+ is even far more exorbitant, with the price leak stating that the Galaxy S8+ would be starting at an almost ridiculous £899, which converts to a staggering $1,094. This would make the Galaxy S8+ far more expensive than the top-tier iPhone 7 Plus, which falls short of the $1,000 mark. If any, the pricing of the Galaxy S8+ would put it in direct competition with the upcoming iPhone 8, which is also rumored to be priced north of $1,000 as well.

In a lot of ways, the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S9+ do have notable upgrades and unique features to warrant a very high asking price. After all, these two devices would be the first flagship smartphones for 2017 which would be equipped with Qualcomm’s industry-leading Snapdragon 835 SoC, making them far more powerful than the current leaders in the mobile industry. A stunning new frame with an edge-to-edge display and powerful new cameras are also expected to be included in the device. A rather modest 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage configuration also rounds up the Galaxy S8’s speculated specs, according to a report from the Independent.

Despite its cutting-edge features, however, it is difficult not to be disappointed with the pricing of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. After all, it would make more sense for Samsung to make its flagship devices more attainable to the greater majority of the market after the now-infamous Galaxy Note 7 disaster of 2016. Considering that the Galaxy S8 is Samsung’s first step toward rebuilding its damaged reputation, releasing a device that is priced at an extreme premium seems quite illogical and ill-thought at best.

After all, the mobile market is set to be extremely competitive this year, with the Galaxy S8’s biggest rival, the iPhone 8, speculated for a September release. Dark horses such as the Sony Xperia XZ Premium and the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 set to be released within the next few months, as well. While the iPhone 8 is also expected to raise its price beyond $1,000, devices such as the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 are widely expected to pack comparable specs to the Galaxy S8 for a fraction of its price.

Of course, the leaked prices of the Galaxy S8 might have been somewhat inaccurate, especially since the original prices that were listed in the U.K. online retailer were quoted in British Pounds. Thus, there is a pretty good chance that the extremely high prices were simply the result of the inflation caused by Brexit. Despite inflation being taken into account, however, the quoted prices of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ still feel far too expensive for a flagship device, especially since it is coming from a manufacturer that is supposedly doing its best to attract customers back to its damaged brand.

[Featured Image by Pixabay]