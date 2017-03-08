Denver Broncos: Five Potential 2017 NFL Draft Second Round Targets [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

John Elway and the Denver Broncos missed the playoffs last season after winning the Super Bowl the year before. It was a humbling season in many ways and showed quite a few holes on both sides of the football for the Broncos. Denver will need to be aggressive this offseason and will have to have a big draft as well.

Looking ahead at the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft class, the Broncos will have plenty of chances to pick up impact players. Obviously, the first round is always viewed as the most important, but Denver could get an important piece in the second round as well.

Needless to say, it will be interesting to see what the Broncos can do in the draft. Elway will have to decide which positions are his biggest areas of need. Denver seems willing to go into the 2017 NFL season with Paxton Lynch or Trevor Siemian as their starting quarterback, although that may change and they could pursue Tony Romo.

No matter what the Broncos end up doing, the draft is a great opportunity for them. Getting back to being a Super Bowl contender is the ultimate goal, and these young players can help them get there.

All of that being said, which five players could be potential targets for the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft?

#LSU DT Davon Godchaux finished 2016 with 62 tackles, 8.5 TFL, & 6.5 sacks. See how the #Tiger ranks at DT: https://t.co/oTPGlydgGD pic.twitter.com/NwUGQWp2PK — Draft Analyst (@DraftAnalyst1) February 21, 2017

Chris Wormley, Defensive Tackle, Michigan

One of the main needs for the Broncos this offseason is help at the defensive tackle position. Chris Wormley would be a solid pickup after recording 36 tackles and 5.5 sacks last season at Michigan. Denver may not have the chance to draft him, but he would be a potential option for them.

Davon Godchaux, Defensive Tackle, LSU

Keeping with the defensive tackle position, Davon Godchaux would be another option for the Broncos. He recorded 62 tackles and 6.5 sacks last season for the LSU Tigers. Godchaux is more than just an awesome name and could help anchor the Broncos’ defensive line for years to come.

Rasul Douglas, Cornerback, West Virginia

If the Broncos wanted to bring in a talented cornerback, Rasul Douglas could be their man. He is likely to be available when Denver is on the clock in the second round and showed off his talent last year with 70 tackles, eight interceptions, a defensive touchdown, eight defended passes, and one forced fumble. Denver’s defense would improve in the playmaking category by selecting him.

#WVU NFL Combine Primer: Just How Good is Rasul Douglas? https://t.co/VSLg7S0CHQ — Smoking Musket (@SmokingMusket) February 25, 2017

Tarell Basham, Edge, Ohio State

Denver could use some help on the edge if DeMarcus Ware does indeed end up leaving in free agency. Tarell Basham has star potential and showed that last season by racking up 49 tackles, 9.0 sacks, and a forced fumble. Basham may not be the most flashy option for the Broncos, but they wouldn’t be making a mistake by drafting him.

Zay Jones, Wide Receiver, East Carolina

There is a chance that the Broncos could look to upgrade their wide receiver position as well. Zay Jones would make perfect sense for them, after totaling 158 receptions for 1,746 yards and eight touchdowns. Denver needs more playmakers for whoever their starting quarterback ends up being next season.

Expect to see the Broncos come away with an impact player in the second round of the draft this year. There are plenty of top-notch players throughout the first three to four rounds of the draft this year. All five of these players could be exactly what Denver needs to help get back into contention.

[Featured Image by David J. Phillip/AP Images]