Vault 7, Deep State & Obamagate From A Trump Supporter’s Perspective [Opinion]

How does Vault 7, the Deep State and Obamagate all tie together from the perspective of a Donald Trump supporter? How much time have you got? WikiLeaks have completely outdone themselves with this Vault 7 “Year Zero” leak, blowing the lid off the CIA and confirming what a lot of we right-wingers knew from the very beginning: the Deep State exists, and Obama, Hillary Clinton and many Washington politicians (Democrats and Republicans) are a part of it.

Is The Deep State A Conspiracy Theory?

Going by the definition of “conspiracy theory,” which according to Dictionary.com means, “the idea that many important political events or economic and social trends are the products of secret plots that are largely unknown to the general public,” well, I guess so, but that doesn’t mean there’s no truth to it.

Here’s a fun fact you may not have realized: the mainstream media labels many of the “ideas” coming from the right-wing, or Trump supporters as “conspiracy theories.” Hillary Clinton’s questionable health, for instance, was dubbed a “conspiracy theory” until the reality of it could no longer be denied, thanks to her fainting episode on September 11, 2016, her coughing fits, the fact that it looks like she had a seizure on camera in June of last year — you get the idea.

“Deep State” actually has its own definition. According to English Oxford Living Dictionary, it means “A body of people, typically influential members of government agencies or the military, believed to be involved in the secret manipulation or control of government policy.”

I predict the drive-by media will treat this talk of the presence of an American Deep State as a conspiracy theory until it no longer can logically be labeled as such. The Washington Post already published an article titled, “The real deep state,” in which the author pooh-poohs the notion of one rising against Trump, chalking up the worry of such an incident to paranoia.

You see, if the idea of a deep state centered around potential Donald Trump wrongdoings, the press would treat it as fact, but since it’s currently revolving around possible Obama malfeasance, they must regard it as theory.

Vault 7

The good news is that the mainstream press can’t approach the presence of Vault 7 as a conspiracy because whether it’s on a screen or printed out so one can hold it, Vault 7 exists and denying it would be both injudicious and futile.

How does Vault 7 support the notion of a societal deep state? Where to begin? The better question would be, how doesn’t Vault 7 favor the existence of a deep state?

For those of you who aren’t up to speed, Vault 7 is a WikiLeaks data dump taken from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). The first set of leaks, published on Tuesday, is called Year Zero and consists of over 8700 records taken from within a sub-agency of the CIA located in Langley, Virginia, called the Center for Cyber Intelligence. According to WikiLeaks, Vault 7 is the most voluminous collection of classified CIA data to be publicized in history. In essence, it’s a gold mine, and Year Zero is just the beginning.

Vault 7 records are from the years 2013 to 2016 and focuses on methods and manners of CIA espionage. According to ZeroHedge, there have been some very interesting discoveries. One, in particular, relates to the Donald Trump, Russia narrative currently being pushed by Democrats and the media.

It turns out that within the realm of CIA cyber capabilities, an agent can execute a cyber offensive and make it appear as if it came from Russia. This is where a CIA project known as UMBRAGE (which is an English noun synonymous to “irritation” and/or “anger”), comes in.

“…UMBRAGE group collects and maintains a substantial library of attack techniques ‘stolen’ from malware produced in other states including the Russian Federation.”

Essentially this means that CIA agents can influence the direction in which authorities perceive and investigate a cyber attack. Hence just because an attack looks like it came from Russia doesn’t necessarily mean Russians are the guilty party.

In light of this, how are Americans supposed to believe anything that comes out regarding Trump’s purported collusion with the Russians? Are these accusations against the president based on nothing more than deep state cyber tactics? There’s no way at this point to know for sure, but at least now we know there’s good reason to seriously doubt the Trump, Russia allegations.

Obamagate

“Obamagate” is a moniker that refers to President Trump’s recent claims that his predecessor tapped his Trump Tower phone lines. The evidence of this comes, crazily enough, from the media, in the form of various reports that when put together paint a very specific picture, of President Obama breaking the law.

According to The American Spectator, the publications that, at the time they were written, unknowingly attributed to the trove of Obamagate evidence are Heatstreet, The Guardian, McClatchy DC Bureau, New York Times, and the Washington Post.

At the center of Obamagate lies the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, also known as FISA court, which the aforementioned Obamagate sources reported a spy warrant was petitioned for by and eventually granted to the FBI. It was also reported that in addition to the FBI, five other government institutions, including the CIA, were working together to find evidence of U.S. election meddling by Russia.

On January 19, the New York Times wrote that they had received word of an active investigation happening between the FBI, NSA, Treasury Department and CIA vis-à-vis a working relationship between Trump aides and Russian authorities.

“The investigators have accelerated their efforts in recent weeks but have found no conclusive evidence of wrongdoing, the officials said. One official said intelligence reports based on some of the wiretapped communications had been provided to the White House.”

“Wiretapped communications provided to the White House”? Well, that’s certainly telling. The following day, an article by the Times called “Wiretapped Data Used In Inquiry of Trump Aides,” was published and within that article, it said journalists had acquired documents that “wiretapped communications had been provided to the [Obama] White House.”

So, is Obamagate an actual thing that deserves serious investigation? You tell me. If it is real, is this Obama wiretapping part of a deep state conspiracy to undermine Donald Trump’s presidency? Could be; based on what we know, why not?

The cherry on top of all of this is the WikiLeaks Vault 7 bombshell that revealed the CIA could make cyber attacks look like they came from Russia. There you go, people! Seriously, what more do you want?

