‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7: Review Of Episode 12, ‘Say Yes’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Rachel Tsoumbakos and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Episode 12 of AMC’s The Walking Dead attempts to woo the audience with a humorous trek to a carnival by Michonne and Rick. However, is it too little too late for a season that has been overly distressing to the audience?

Spoiler Alert: This review discusses Episode 12 (titled “Say Yes”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 7. Please proceed with caution if you have not viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Many outlets who regularly review The Walking Dead are up in arms over whether Episode 12 managed to bring real emotion to the show or if it was just a series of what Games Radar called “exposition dumps.” However, what this episode of The Walking Dead did manage to do, at least, was to lighten the mood significantly, which will, hopefully, help raise this season up from its earlier depths of despair.

Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) are out searching for weapons in order to complete a deal with the newest Walking Dead group so they can overpower Negan’s group. Being out on the road alone and in love does lighten the atmosphere somewhat, but viewers are on edge regardless. Their banter as they review the open road, added with their excitement at finding a facility that is loaded up with weapons, attempts to lull the audience into a false sense of security in Episode 12 of The Walking Dead. It is a trick that never quite works as fans of the show always expect the worst.

But, as Walking Dead fans know, things are never rosy for long in this show. However, even when Rick and Michonne fall through the roof of the facility, things still look sweet with them landing safely on a mattress — and finding a huge cache of food in the process.

Fans of The Walking Dead, on the other hand, wait nervously for the bad thing to happen.

Which, of course, it did. Rick and Michonne discover pretty quickly that this will not be a quick collection of weapons. No, instead, everything that could go wrong does.

The pair review their plan, which involves sealing off a small opening in the fence line with a nearby car. It seems like an easy job, except it takes longer than expected to haul the walker out of the car, and Michonne mistakenly assumes a walker will safely spear himself, thus, she leaves him alone.

Right at the time Rick discovers the car’s brakes don’t work, that walker Michonne ignored does manage to hook himself on some steel rods — but via the trigger of his gun. Instantly, Episode 12 of The Walking Dead is filled with the sound of gunfire, and all of the walkers quickly turn up to see what is happening.

Still, Rick and Michonne retain their humor about the situation, and their cockiness leads to plenty of walker deaths. It also leads to Rick climbing the Ferris Wheel in an effort to review the grounds around him. He sees a badly CGI-ed deer that leads Forbes to review why AMC skimped so badly on this visual effect. However, before Rick can shoot the animal that NME called the “Minecraft deer,” walkers have knocked the Ferris Wheel, sending Rick to the ground. The walkers swarm Rick, and, for a moment, Michonne is sure he is dead. This almost gets her killed, but not before Rick can make an appearance and help save the day.

After being forced to deal with all the walkers, Rick and Michonne gather up the weapons and return to hand their stash into the new group. Of course, considering Tara (Alanna Masterson) has been holding onto a pretty big secret about the weapon-laden Oceanside, it is no surprise that the weapon cache is not enough for the group, and Rick must find more. However, by the end of Episode 12 of The Walking Dead, Tara seems finally ready to tell Rick about Oceanside.

As well as this, Rosita (Christian Serratos) is still battling her inner demons in Episode 12 of The Walking Dead. She is determined to find more guns but turns up zero weaponry. Searching out Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), she blames him for her problems. After a talking to, Rosita decides to visit Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) at Hilltop. The pair join forces and decide it is time to take out Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) themselves — even if it means forfeiting their own lives in the process. For fans of the comic books the series is based on, this means only one thing. However, for fans of the television series, you will have to wait until further episodes of The Walking Dead to find out their fate.

What did you think of Episode 12 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 7? Let us know by commenting below.

Episode 13 (titled “Bury Me Here”) of Season 7 of AMC’s The Walking Dead airs on Sunday, March 12 at 9 p.m. ET. The official synopsis for Episode 13 is below.

“Things do not go as planned when a group of Kingdommers delivers goods to the Saviors during a routine supply drop-off.”

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]