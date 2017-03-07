Trump’s Assertion Of Obama Wiretapping Reportedly Increasing Impeachment Odds? [Opinion]

President Donald Trump decided to accuse former President Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower in a series of tweets this past weekend, and now it seems like those comments, among other things he has done, may be improving his odds to get impeached. On Saturday, President Trump would decide to begin tweeting very early in the morning regarding unproven claims that Obama had Trump Tower wiretapped, yet offered no proof or names behind how he knew this.

Many reporters and various government workers have asked for proof, yet President Trump has offered nothing. Rather, the White House claims that an investigation is reportedly being launched to check into these claims, despite the FBI among other places claiming this was untrue. What many wonder is pretty simple. If by chance President Trump knew Obama had his place wiretapped, and he had proof of it, wouldn’t that mean an investigation isn’t needed?

Despite this, things have gotten out of hand quite fast. Of course, this all comes after a week in which the American people started to come around to Trump, with his approval rating actually going up after his speech to Congress, and people even started to call him far more presidential due to how well the speech came off to most Americans. This was a huge win for the Trump administration that had been seeing nothing but bad news. This rare win was so big that it seemed it hurt President Trump that the end of the week was nothing but bad for him.

A report came out that new Attorney General Jeff Sessions had met with a Russian ambassador during the Trump campaign, where he was already a huge supporter of the eventual president. Yet Sessions lied about it during his confirmation hearing, and even did so unprompted. He would then go on to confirm that he did have meetings on a few occasions. This was a huge deal because Sessions happened to be over the investigation regarding Russia hacking the election and involvement by the Trump campaign regarding it.

He would go on to recuse himself on Friday, which reportedly infuriated President Trump. He would allegedly go on to yell at his staff regarding the situation and even claim that Sessions should have never done this. The following day, the tweet storm regarding President Obama wiretapping him came about, where President Trump would say in a series of tweets,

“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! Is it legal for a sitting President to be “wire tapping” a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! I’d bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!”

Of course, with none of this being proven and with every major intelligence office also claiming it to be false, many Americans felt a bit odd regarding what the president was saying. In fact, it only made them worry more about the United States, with social media asking if this type of behavior was somehow putting Trump in impeach territory. While social media may be referring to the crazy tone of which this is presented, it seems others see it from a different angle yet still come up with the same conclusion regarding a possible impeachment.

Bloomberg‘s Noah Feldman made a case for the impeachment of the president on Monday, where he noted that Trump’s unfounded accusations regarding Obama may not fall under the first amendment, allowing Americans protection of free speech. Feldman claimed,

“An allegation of potentially criminal misconduct made without evidence is itself a form of serious misconduct by the government official who makes it. How is such misconduct by an official to be addressed? The answer is that the constitutional remedy for presidential misconduct is impeachment. If the alleged action would be impeachable if true, so must be the allegation if false. Anything else would give the president the power to distort democracy by calling his opponents criminals without ever having to prove it.”

Unsurprisingly, there are people from the Republican Party willing to take the side of President Trump regarding all of this. One of those men is Senator Lindsey Graham, who spoke on the matter in an interesting way at a recent town hall meeting, saying,

“I don’t know if it’s true or not, but if it is true, it would be the biggest political scandal since Watergate. The other side of the story, if the former president of the United States was able to obtain a warrant, lawfully, to monitor Trump’s campaign for violating the law, that would be the biggest scandal since Watergate.”

Senator Graham is certainly correct in what he claimed. If President Obama did wiretap the eventual president of the United States, lawfully or otherwise, then things would be quite scandalous either way. However, it seems Trump only got his claims from alt-right extreme website Breitbart, which also did not offer top evidence to back up the claims made in their piece that happened to be going off of the claims from a conservative radio talk show host named Mark Levin.

Obviously, if President Trump thought that he was being wiretapped and tweeted about the possibility of such things, then we don’t have much of an issue. Surely, the intelligence agencies that turned down the claims would be enough for him and we could move on. However, with Trump wanting things shifted off of his administration desperately right now, simply because of all of the Russian allegations, any sort of issues shifted to Obama’s administration would be great for him.

That said, if by chance what President Trump said about the Obama administration and the former president in general was true, then he called something huge. However, as of now there is no proof Obama or his administration wiretapped Trump Tower and overwhelming evidence proves this. Trump tweeted things out as if there was proof that Obama wiretapped him. By doing this, there is an issue he faces called libel, of which journalists get sued over and often lose their jobs due to. This is done when people make claims that aren’t true about people in published, televised, or sound-based media.

This is why Bloomberg‘s Noah Feldman pushed with his claims of possible impeachment. Unproven allegations against a former president is clearly bad, and the constitution does not protect him from this sort of action. Therefore, it is likely that this, among the Russian allegations, could be enough to push impeachment through. However, as of now this is an unlikely situation that we could see play out for President Trump. A lot has to go wrong for impeachment to occur. If the Russian allegations are all true and proof is found he knew about election hacking or his administration orchestrated it, impeachment is obvious but not until then.

[Featured Image by Saul Loeb/AP Images]