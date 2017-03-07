Does Melania And Donald Trump Contradict Each Other On Healthcare? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Viraj Mahajan and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

It looks like Melania and Donald Trump has a different opinion when it comes to the health care reform plan.

Earlier this month, Melania Trump visited a children’s hospital in Washington D.C. During her visit, she talked about the benefits of the positive environment on health.

“I am a passionate believer in integrating and interpreting nature’s elements into our daily lives to create a warm, nurturing and positive environment,” said Melania Trump, based on a statement released by Children’s National Hospital. “I believe that these same natural benefits can be instrumental to enhancing the health and well-being of all children.”

Thank you for welcoming me @ChildrensHealth. My prayers and thoughts are with all of the children and families. #GROWUPSTRONGER pic.twitter.com/J8JoFTXniw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 1, 2017

Given the fact that Donald Trump wants to improve the health care system plan in America, Rings of Fire Network noted that the First Lady’s advice to rely on nature while Mr. Trump has replaced the Affordable Health Care sounds contradictory.

Mr. Trump has also recently reduced Environmental Protection Agency’s [EPA] budget by 25%. According to The Guardian, Trump’s administration is proposing a 25 percent reduction in the EPA’s $8.1 billion budget, that will eliminate nearly 3,000 jobs and several environmental programs from the justice office.

“To cut the environmental justice program at EPA is just racist. I can’t describe it in any other terms than a move to leave those communities behind. I can’t imagine what the justification would be, other than racism,” said John Coequyt, the international climate campaign director of the Sierra Club.

That being said, the First Lady has herself revealed in the past that she does not always agree with her husband. In one of her earlier interview, Melania Trump revealed that she give her opinion to her husband on certain issues but there are times when he does not take them.

“Do I agree with him all the time? No. I think it is good for a healthy relationship. I am not a ‘yes’ person. No matter who you are married to, you still need to lead your life.”

Donald Trump’s healthcare plan:

Earlier today, House Republicans introduced their bill to repeal Barack Obama’s healthcare plan commonly known as Obamacare. It also mandates to maintain coverage for people with pre-existing conditions and even allows children to stay on their parents’ plans until the age of 26.

The revised health care plan would offer individuals refundable tax credits to purchase health insurance and restructure the nation’s Medicaid program. It will help the states receive a fixed amount from the federal government every year. That being said, CNN noted that experts have warned that the latest bill could result in millions of people losing access to insurance they have received under Obamacare.

Home Speaker Paul Ryan has stated that Barack Obama’s health care is collapsing and this is the right time to bring an advanced and more friendly health care plan.

“The American Health Care Act is a plan to drive down costs, encourage competition, and give every American access to quality, affordable health insurance. It protects young adults, patients with pre-existing conditions, and provides a stable transition so that no one has the rug pulled out from under them,” he said in a released statement.

Meanwhile, according to Business Insider, earlier this year, Donald Trump sat down with acclaimed pharmaceutical companies and stated that all the medical products need to be made in U.S. only. He also made comments about FDA, citing that he intends to streamline drug approval process. Mr. Trump further stated that, after his meeting with pharmaceutical lobbyists, he would oppose the price fixing by Medicare.

“I’ll oppose anything that makes it harder for smaller younger companies to take the risk of bringing their product to a vibrantly competitive market,” he said this week, according to a pool report. “That includes price-fixing by the biggest dog in the market, Medicare, which is what’s happening.”

As per his new health care plan, it looks like President Donald Trump has again fulfilled his promises that he made during his presidential campaign. Do you think Donald Trump’s new health care plan is better than Barack Obama’s earlier Affordable Health Care? Sound off your views in the comments below.

