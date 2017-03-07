Poll: Most Americans Want A Special Prosecutor For Trump-Russia Investigation [Opinion]

President Trump accused former President Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower, which many saw as a distraction to take people’s minds of the recent Russian drama, and all of this seemed to make Americans feel a special prosecutor is needed now more than ever. With Attorney General Jeff Sessions recusing himself from the investigation last Friday, there is a need for another investigator to look into things. Sessions was even connected to Russia in some way due to meeting with an Ambassador as a member of the Senate.

Regardless of why he did, Sessions is only one of the numerous people from the Trump administration that has been connected to Russia in some way. It seemed completely obvious, although circumstantial, that something is up regarding Russia and the Trump administration. As of now, President Trump himself does not have any major connections to Russia regarding the campaign for President. However, he has been very vocal about his liking of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He also has done a lot of business from there with even his son Donald Trump, Jr. claiming that most of their money came out of Russia years ago. The connections are there even with the President, so it should go without saying that Americans are suspicious. While there is no major proof that Trump knew Russia had a connection to the election prior to it, the majority of Americans want to be sure.

According to a new poll out of CNN-ORC that was published on Monday morning, two-thirds of Americans claim they want to an independent special prosecutor to handle the Russia/Trump investigation. Sixty-five percent of Americans want to see the prosecutor come in with a huge 43 percent identifying as Republicans. Meanwhile, 67 percent of people who classify themselves as Independents want to see this.

Even without the latest major Russian drama for President Trump, he has a pretty low approval rating for an incoming President. In fact, 45 percent of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing, and 52 percent do not. This is according to the latest polls regarding the President.

However, it does not take into account the recent weekend drama for President Trump, in which he claimed former President Barack Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower during the latter part of the Presidential election cycle. Analysts from various news outlets have claimed that this seemed to be President Trump’s way of coping with the new Russian allegations and trying to take Americans’ minds off of what they’re seeing involving Russia.

Former Press Secretary Josh Earnest said it best when he claimed, “the bigger the scandal, the more outrageous the tweet.” This came on the heels of the Trump accusation of Obama despite no proof of his claims. He has even pushed for an investigation regarding this, with many Americans wondering one key thing. If President Trump has proof of or knows for a fact that there was a wiretapping on Trump Tower that Obama was responsible for ordering, why would an investigation need to be launched?

This is just the latest in the various amount drama we’ve seen from the Trump administration. With the President trying to push for other things to be discussed over Russia, it seems most Americans feel now more than ever that a special, independent investigator is needed for the Russian allegations. They may find absolutely no connections.

However, it seems that with Trump trying to push for people to talk about anything else, there may be more to the story than we truly know. In being aware of this, Americans do have the right to know if there might be a connection to Russia for President Trump that is bigger than we know. If by chance there is a problem, an investigation was clearly key to this. If it’s independent, Americans feel more comfortable knowing that there was a clean investigation done and not a possible tainted one with a Trump cabinet member doing the actual investigation.

[Featured Image By Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]