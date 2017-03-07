Is There Any Chance For Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck To Reunite? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Hasan Tariq and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

New rumors have surfaced that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are a couple again. According to information from a Radar Online source, they recently met to talk about a new project. Apparently, Lopez blushed when Affleck greeted her with a gentle kiss. It seems that there is still a lot of chemistry between Jennifer and Ben. Could it be true that Bennifer might be reborn again?

Sources are also pointing to the fact that Ben Affleck wanted Jennifer Lopez for his movie Live by Night, but his now-estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, prevented him from casting her. Now, insiders and sources are claiming that Affleck and Garner are allegedly moving forward with their divorce, which could suggest Bennifer’s return. Fans need not get too excited because there are already those who claim that Affleck and Lopez will not get back together romantically anytime soon.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had their moment back in 2003 when they starred together in Gigli, a movie that bombed with critics. In all honesty, it really is mindblowing to think about the two giving romance another shot. Apart from that, Affleck’s insistence on Lopez’s participation in his movie could possibly raise some eyebrows.

Okay, it is plausible that these two might in some alternate universe find their way back to one another. After all, they are both high-powered A-listers and are smart businesspeople. In other words, they have some things in common. But this just sounds like a baseless internet rumor.

It’s more likely that Affleck and Lopez, who have remained on friendly terms since their 2004 breakup, are meeting solely for business reasons to discuss script ideas and projects to collaborate on. And if there’s a chance they could rekindle their romance, it’s only common sense that they would keep their distance at first, take it slow, and, most importantly, keep their romantic encounters as far as possible from the public eye.

Let’s not get too optimistic for Bennifer’s return. It must not be forgotten that this rumor stands contrary to another report floating around these days claiming that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner won’t be filing for divorce after all and will instead take out time to focus on their kids. Quite a contrast, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Lopez is focusing on world domination as she promotes Season 2 of her NBC drama, Shades of Blue, and gets ready for the spring premiere of her new reality competition show, World of Dance. She is definitely a busy, independent woman who does not seem to be on the hunt for a man. Of course, that doesn’t mean the right one couldn’t come along, but it seems hard to fathom and quite doubtful that the right one would be her decade-old ex.

Jennifer Lopez might still be single right now, but using that as a premise to predict the return of Bennifer does not seem to be a very bright idea. Lopez and Drake allegedly had a thing, according to reports, and they ultimately came to be known as DraLo. And while they officially called it quits, it remains unclear whether their relationship was the real deal. All in all, it is possible for Bennifer to be reborn, but it should be remembered that it is just as likely that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s meeting results in just more internet rumors.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]