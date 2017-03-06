WrestleMania 33 News – Shaq Back In Talks For Big Show Match Despite Mud-Slinging [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

One of the most talked about matches for WrestleMania 33 is Shaquille O’Neal vs. Big Show, which is a rumored match that’s never been officially set on the card. This WrestleMania match would put the two 7-foot giants together in the ring, but this rumored bout has already gone through some turmoil even before the two get near the ropes.

Shaq vs. Big Show has been rumored as a go, then rumored as scratched match, which is leaving the WWE fans looking in the wrong direction, according to Shaq. The former NBA star cleared up the confusion around this elusive WrestleMania 33 match today when speaking on Podcast One.

WWE fans were told by Shaq that no matter what they’ve heard, don’t look at him when looking to blame someone for the Shaq vs. Big Show match getting scratched for WrestleMania. Despite what people are saying about the match being left by the wayside, Shaq knew nothing about it, he said today, reports Cageside Seats.

The Big Show vs. Shaq Back on for WrestleMania 33 #News #WWEhttps://t.co/cHEj3F2i2Q — RSN – WWE Spoilers (@RSNRumors) March 6, 2017

It seems that the Big Show is claiming that Shaq’s got cold feet, which is a little bit of news that the former NBA great heard from his co-workers. It was also his co-workers who informed Shaq that the scratching of the WrestleMania match between him and Big Show was all his fault.

Shaq, who knows how these things work after spending most of his adult life participating in one sport or another, went right to the top to get his answers. He said he talked to someone “high up in the organization.” After having a conversation with this unnamed person at the top of the WWE, he said that they are back talking again about Shaq meeting Big Show in the WrestleMania ring next month.

After hearing how Big Show had been “goading” Shaq in recent interviews, the former NBA player had some words for the big man who calls himself the Big Show. Shaq said, “I’m going to see you. I’m not worried about it Big Show. I’m going to see you. The world ain’t that big for me not to see you.”

Big Show hasn’t kept his thoughts on Shaq to himself, it seems that he’s doing a pretty good job at spreading them around. In a recent interview with ESPN, Big Show did mention Shaq was the one to blame for the Shaq vs. Big Show match at Wrestlemania getting scratched.

Big Show held nothing back accusing the former NBA great of being “too scared” or “too busy” riding around with John Cena while belting out some karaoke. Then he mentioned Krispy Kreme and threw in that Shaq is “getting fatter every week.”

John Cena Warns Shaq About Wrestling Big Show At Wrestlemania 33: Cena weighs in on the Shaq vs Big Show… https://t.co/24vHenVMNn #article pic.twitter.com/DicQ2GTYaX — Dj Tone White (@djtonewhite) February 2, 2017

This is a WWE cliffhanger for sure leading up to the big event, WrestleMania 33. Now that Shaq and Big Show are actively pinned against each other by poking each other with their verbal sticks, it can only get worse before the big event is here.

The two 7- footers have been fairly quite about the possible Wrestlemania 33 match, up until now. It looks like Big Show got the mud-slinging going by calling Shaq out for having cold feet and as someone who is getting fatter via his trips to Krispy Kreme.

VIDEO: Big Show not worried if WrestleMania 33 match vs. Shaq falls through. https://t.co/ETxkcDRvtC pic.twitter.com/TU9Wpd0UIh — theScore (@theScore) March 6, 2017

In a recent podcast, the former NBA giant talked about the “pushback” to make this match happen for WrestleMania 33. Then he went on to say how the match getting pulled wasn’t his fault. That is not how Big Show sees it. He attacked Shaq’s physical shape during one of his spews over the match. He said that this was just an excuse and it was really Shaq’s lack of fitness keeping him away from the ring with Big Show, although he didn’t put it that nicely.

WrestleMania 33 is less than a month away. Are you looking forward to the big show… Yes or no? #WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/teEMBeFtkB — Still Real To Us (@stillreal2us) March 5, 2017

“He’s got to be what, 440, 450 pounds?” Big Show said. “He’s gotten pretty fat. Me on the other hand? I just weighed in this morning — 379 pounds.” He went even further by painting a picture of Shaq in leotards saying “”Maybe he doesn’t want to put on spandex and show the entire world that Shaquille O’Neal, one of the greatest basketball players of all time, looks like Jabba the Hutt.”

For the die-hard WWE fans this new development of verbal sparing going on between Shaq and Big Show can only mean one thing, they’re gearing up for the ring at WrestleMania 33. While nothing official has come down from those big guys at the top of the WWE, fans can read the mud-slinging between the lines. It’s looking pretty good for the former NBA giant getting into the ring with Big Show at WrestleMania 33 in April.

[Featured Image by Ng Han Guan/AP Images]