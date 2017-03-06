Poll: President Trump’s Approval Rating Increases After Address With Congress [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Joe Burgett and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Last week, President Donald Trump addressed Congress and was seen as quite presidential by many analysts. It seems many Americans felt the same, and thus his approval rating has improved, according to new polls. Trump has seen some of the worst approval ratings in presidential history, so any sort of improvement, be it small or large, is essential. His address to Congress was certainly far more impressive than his previous speeches.

Many believe this happened due to the fact that his daughter Ivanka Trump actually helped write his speech, which many believe is what led to the change in tone. It seemed to help, as most every poll regarding Trump saw a bump in his approval rating. It was small, but the fact that it went up is incredibly crucial for President Trump right now.

A Gallup survey found that 43 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s performance as the president of the United States, which is up from 38 percent back in February. On top of this, 50 percent disapprove of his performance, down from the 56 percent last month as well. This is compared to a survey by Rasmussen, which is usually a place that shows a higher approval rating for President Trump. He went up three points after his congressional address.

Some are on the fence regarding the speech as this is the first speech President Trump has made that went a bit more positive over negative. While the president could easily go this direction from now on, that has not been seen as of yet. As a result, some Americans need a bit more evidence before they completely believe he is good at the job.

Noted Obama supporter and liberal CNN commentator Van Jones even said that Trump “became president” after his speech to Congress.

Jones would say in his coverage of the speech, “He became president of the United States in that moment, period. That was one of the most extraordinary moments you have ever seen in American politics. Period.”

It goes to show that several Americans liked what he brought to the table. However, the issue is that some people are not quite sold on just this speech alone. He still has another travel ban to issue that may or may not include some of the nations he previously listed. Other issues with him are still present and have not been dealt with either.

The move up instead of down is obviously a good thing for the Trump administration. However, these polls asked people last week about their thoughts, and Jones shared his thoughts soon after. This all happened before the weekend when the bottom fell out for the Trump administration once more.

Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russian investigation, while President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower during his campaign. He offered no evidence for this, and most felt that it seemed like a distraction, with former Press Secretary Josh Earnest saying it best.

He told ABC’s This Week, “We know exactly why President Trump tweeted what he tweeted. Because there is one page in the Trump White House crisis management playbook. And that is simply to tweet or say something outrageous to distract from the scandal, and the bigger the scandal, the more outrageous the tweet.”

It’ll be interesting to see where he polls in the next survey. Will he go up or down following all of this? It seems many Americans were right to not totally believe Trump was right where he needed to be following his impressive speech last week. It seems, as Earnest pointed out, there are many things going against the president right now. He seemed willing to create more drama to make sure you don’t see it, when in reality, he just created two big stories rather than making us avoid one.

