Dallas Cowboys: Five Potential 2017 NFL Draft Second Round Picks [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Jerry Jones knows that the Dallas Cowboys are just a step or two away from winning a Super Bowl. After falling to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the playoffs last year, the Cowboys are entering an extremely important offseason. There are quite a few needs for them to fill, with the 2017 NFL Draft being a great opportunity for them.

Dallas has put together an impressive young core on the offensive side of the football. Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott will be leading the Cowboys forward for years to come.

Looking ahead at the draft, the Cowboys could choose to add talent to either side of the football. Dallas does need to find help at the wide receiver position, but they also need to beef up their defense. The defense played above and beyond their talent level last season, and they cannot expect the same success this year without additions.

Jason Garrett has to feel confident about his chances looking ahead to the 2017 NFL season. Dallas wasn’t given much of a chance to make the kind of noise that they did last year. If the young talent progresses like they should, Dallas will once again be a serious Super Bowl contender in the NFC.

All of that being said, which five players could be potential targets for the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft?

Tarell Basham, Defensive End, Ohio State

Dallas could certainly use some pass rushing help on the edge, which brings up Ohio State’s Tarell Basham. Last season with the Buckeyes, he racked up 49 tackles to go along with 9.0 sacks and a forced fumble. Basham has big potential at the next level and would be a solid second round target.

Desmond King, Defensive Back, Iowa

Iowa has turned out some quality defensive backs over the years and Desmond King would make a lot of sense. He had a solid season last year with 58 tackles, three interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and seven defensed passes. Just two years ago, King intercepted eight passes, and there is no question he could help improve the Dallas secondary.

Raekwon McMillan, Linebacker, Ohio State

Adding another Buckeye to the list, Raekwon McMillan could be a big pickup for the Cowboys. They are hoping that Jaylon Smith can get back on track after a gruesome knee injury, but there are major concerns about that. McMillan totaled 102 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles last season and would be a nice addition in the second round.

Ohio State ILB Raekwon McMillan (McShay's #3 ILB) runs 4.61 in 40, does 23 bench reps and records 33 inch vertical jump pic.twitter.com/iqJw1StJZL — Major Sports Alerts (@sports___alerts) March 6, 2017

Amara Darboh, Wide Receiver, Michigan

Keeping it in the Big Ten, Amara Darboh would be a solid addition for the Cowboys’ offense. He caught 57 passes for 862 yards and seven touchdowns last year for the Wolverines and has an excellent NFL body. Dallas needs to bring in more targets for Prescott, and Darboh could be a step in the right direction.

Isaiah Ford, Wide Receiver, Virginia Tech

One more receiver to add to the target list for the Cowboys is Virginia Tech standout Isaiah Ford. He caught 79 passes for 1,094 yards and seven touchdowns last season and would add a spark to the Dallas offense. Prescott needs weapons and there are very few bigger than Ford in the second round range of the draft.

Expect to see the Cowboys be aggressive in the draft. They will be open to wheeling and dealing and will need to pick up a few players to improve their roster for next season. All five of these players have the potential to be big pickups in the second round of the draft.

Do you think the Dallas Cowboys should take one of these five players with their second round pick? What other names would you add to this list? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Bob Leverone/AP Images]