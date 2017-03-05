‘Horizon: Zero Dawn’s’ Photo Mode Is One Of Gaming’s Best [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Joseph Bradford and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

It’s fair to say Horizon: Zero Dawn is a phenomenally looking title. It could even be argued that Guerilla Games’ PlayStation 4 exclusive is the best looking console-title ever made. However, while the game looks fantastic in motion, one of the gaming world’s best aspects is the ability to capture a moment in time in a game, preserving the artistic beauty on display. While PC gamers have been able to do this for, well, years, thanks to screenshot hot-keys or tapping “print screen” on your keyboard, console players until recently, have been largely left out.

One way around this was the share button on the the PS4 remote, or the convoluted and completely over-complicated way of taking a screenshot on the Xbox One. Most major PS4 exclusives nowadays have included a dedicated photo mode. Uncharted 4‘s implementation improved on the one placed in Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection. That was an improvement over the photo mode used in The Last of Us Remastered, and by all accounts, all of them have been well done. However, Horizon: Zero Dawn has a photo mode that is simplistic in its use, yet robust in its feature set. And the mode is made even better because the subject on display, the world of Horizon, is so beautifully realized that whatever you take a screenshot of, you’re going to get a great result.

Horizon: Zero Dawn has been hailed as a technical masterpiece by the tech wizards at Digital Foundry, and it’s not hard to see why. While the constraints of console hardware are evident at every turn – from the fact that no foliage except the stealth grass reacts to Aloy’s movements, to the fact that she also makes no ripples in the water as she swims – what is on display is magnificent to behold. Digital Foundry seemingly used the photo mode, in conjunction with real time capture to essentially create a Timelapse video, thanks to the ability to adjust the time of day in the photo editor to suit the artistic needs of the image you’re trying to capture. And the results are stunning.

Horizon’s photo mode also allows users to widen or make the field of view more narrow, depending on the type of shot they want to take. The depth of field effect has a lot of user control, with them being able to set the focus distance as well as the lens aperture to create that perfect image. The time of day system also means you’re not restricted to what you’re currently seeing on screen at the time, but gives you a chance to mess with lighting and really create a masterpiece.

Fans have been enjoying the photo mode as well, showing off some of the most realistic and eerie looking game screenshots from the game.

dont know if this will look as good without HDR, but… WOW #HorizonZeroDawn pic.twitter.com/W4So5Smcvu — silentdante (@silentdante) March 2, 2017

I even tried my hand at creating some eerie, yet stunning vista screenshots in Horizon.

I really like photo mode#HorizonZeroDawn pic.twitter.com/lsvxxfOSWv — Joseph Bradford (@LotRLore) March 2, 2017

Horizon: Zero Dawn was first unveiled at E3 2014 at Sony’s E3 Showcase. The game is set in the distant future of our Earth after a cataclysmic event caused human civilization to completely collapse, leaving the world for the robotic machines mankind created to roam. You follow Aloy, an outcast, as she tries to piece together her past and place in the world. Horizon: Zero Dawn has scored incredibly well, despite falling into some of gaming’s more tired open-world tropes. Currently, it’s sitting at an average Metacritic score of 88, placing it as one of the highest PlayStation 4 releases since Uncharted 4 averaged a 93 in May of last year.

[Featured Image by Guerilla Games]