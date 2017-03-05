WWE News: As Jack Swagger Prepares To Leave, What Were His Top 5 Matches In WWE? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Dustin Murrell and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The rumors continue about Jack Swagger being unhappy at WWE and wanting out of his contract, despite the fact that WWE has said he remains under contract, even if he has already booked a match against Alberto Del Rio. Whatever the details and however things pan out, one thing is clear: Jack Swagger won’t be working for WWE much longer.

Swagger has always been a solid in-ring worker for WWE, and has been willing to play around with his gimmick when asked by WWE. With a career path that isn’t all that different from stars like The Miz and Dolph Ziggler, Swagger is a WWE Superstar who competed in world title matches, including one at WrestleMania. That was in 2013. A year later, he was relegated to the WrestleMania XXX Kickoff as one of eight men in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match. The last two years, he’s been a part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which is the match WWE uses to include everyone on the roster who didn’t have anything else to do at WrestleMania.

Former World Champion Jack Swagger tells @ChaelSonnen on his podcast that he's been released by #WWE. Says he'll wrestle and may pursue #MMA pic.twitter.com/SUKoX5HyBl — Mark Suleymanov (@TheMARKOut1) March 1, 2017

With a career that has had its highs and lows, Jack Swagger has been involved in some great matches during his WWE tenure. But now Swagger prepares for his post-WWE career. What follows is a list of Jack Swagger’s Top 5 Matches in WWE.

Jack Swagger vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Randy Orton vs. Chris Jericho vs. Kane vs. Mark Henry — Elimination Chamber Match (2013)

To earn his first and only WrestleMania main event spot, Jack Swagger scored arguably the biggest upset victory of his career when he outlasted Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton and three other guys to win the Elimination Chamber Match at the PPV of the same name in 2013. Swagger, who was the first wrestler in the match to be released from his pod, got the surprise win by scoring his only fall of the match, rolling-up Randy Orton seconds after the Viper eliminated Chris Jericho.

Jack Swagger vs. Christian vs Tommy Dreamer — Hardcore Triple Threat ECW Championship Match (2009)

Jack Swagger had a fairly lengthy undefeated streak when he debuted for Vince’s incarnation of Extreme Championship Wrestling, and would eventually have an ECW Championship reign that lasted over 100 days. With Matt Hardy and Christian often thrown into the mix, there were several good matches over the iconic hardcore gold. The best one with Jack Swagger, however, was a Hardcore Rules Triple Threat Match for the title — held at the time by Christian — held at Extreme Rules 2009.

The video below shows Jack Swagger winning the ECW Championship from Matt Hardy.

Jack Swagger vs. MVP — WWE SummerSlam 2009

Shortly after being traded from ECW to Raw — but prior to his first run at the World Heavyweight Championship — Swagger worked a program with Montel Vontavious Porter that lasted through SummerSlam ’09, when MVP defeated Swagger in a non-title match. It was the first of many high-profile matches that Swagger would compete in over the next eight years as a part of the main roster.

Jack Swagger wins Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WrestleMania 26 (2010)

In a match that truly propelled Swagger into the main event for the first time in his career, the All-American American defeated the likes of Matt Hardy, Kofi Kingston, MVP, Christian, Dolph Ziggler, Kane, Shelton Benjamin, Evan Bourne and Drew McIntyre to earn the contract inside the Money in the Bank briefcase. While he teased cashing in the following night on John Cena, he would end up cashing in on Chris Jericho the night after that to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Jack Swagger vs. CM Punk vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Big Show — Fatal 4-Way World Heavyweight Championship Match (2010)

At the 2010 Fatal 4-Way PPV, Jack Swagger defended the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, The Big Show and Rey Mysterio. Swagger would ultimately take the fall, losing the title to Rey Mysterio. Although he would challenge for it again on numerous occasions, Swagger would never again hold a world title in WWE.

Of the five matches listed above, the most recent is almost four years old. The rest are from either 2009 or 2010, which is almost a lifetime-ago in professional wrestling. While his shtick with Zeb Coulter and tag team run with Cesaro were good, they came at a time when Swagger wasn’t given much to work with, and struggled to remain relevant.

Jack Swagger's Halloween… #wethepeople #…in15years A post shared by Jack Swagger (@realjackswagger) on Oct 31, 2014 at 6:49pm PDT

Assuming his departure with WWE is amicable, there’s no reason to think that Swagger’s professional wrestling career is finished, or that he won’t return to the WWE one day. Swagger has had very few disciplinary issues during his time with WWE, and seems less injury-prone than guys like Seth Rollins or Daniel Bryan. That being the case, he should have no problem getting work in Japan, Mexico, TNA, ROH or any other place he wants to work, including the rumored match against Alberto Del Rio.

