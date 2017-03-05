Undertaker To Overtake TV This Week – Looms Over Roman Reigns For WrestleMania 33? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Undertaker is a WWE fan favorite for multiple generations, so who better than the Undertaker to hype up the crowds with WrestleMania 33 just around the corner? This week the Undertaker is expected to return to TV to set the wheels in motion for his match at WrestleMania 33.

While all signs point to Roman Reigns as the victim the Undertaker has his sights set on for WrestleMania, this is the WWE, so anything can happen. The INSC Magazine suggests that you can expect the lurking vision of the Undertaker making his way to the TV screen within the next several days. They also report that the whispers of a Fastlane return for the Undertaker this Sunday are getting louder.

Retweet if you like The Undertaker pic.twitter.com/OvFaEhNmYQ — John Cena (@TheJohnCenaUSC) March 5, 2017

The Undertaker’s Wrestlemania plans have gone from one possible match to another, with nothing actually in cement at this time. First it was the rumors of John Cena getting into the ring with the Undertaker, then Stowman, but today it seems that Roman Reigns is the most probable opponent for the Undertaker at April’s WrestleMania. It looks as if Cena might be sharing some plans with the Miz at Wrestlemania, with Stowman’s place still up in the air.

This is a sticky situation for Reigns, considering WrestleMania may be the event to finally decide what direction he is going in. The WWE is full of those historic moments and turning Reigns heel by retiring the Undertaker would become one of those moments to go down in WWE history. Putting Wrestlemania 33 in the history books as the event where Reigns turns heel, would work well for finally settling Reigns into a niche, but Reigns is the WWE’s cliff hanger for all the big events.

The headlines about the possibility of Reigns turning heel starts months before a big event, which is the best kind of advertising for the WWE. This cliff-hanger draws in the fans, which is not only good advertising, but it’s free advertising as well. Turning Reigns heel would put a stop to this cliff-hanger and maybe the WWE just doesn’t want to do that. How this will work out for Reigns is anybody’s guess right now, but with only weeks until WrestleMania 33 the answer won’t be too far away.

SPOILER: The Undertaker is expected to return this Sunday, at #WWEFastlane. Confronting Roman Reigns; setting up a match for #Wrestlemania. pic.twitter.com/x8SheeTVUS — pwstream (@pwstream) March 1, 2017

Sportskeeda reports that they were given a “projected card” for the WWE’s Wrestlemania 33 and that card does have the Undertaker with Roman Reigns as one of the projected WWE title matches.

For the WWE Universal Title Match

So far it is Goldberg (Champion) vs. Brock Lesnar in a projected match.

WWE Title Match

Along with the Undertaker and Roman Reigns in the projected title match, they also have matches projected for Bray Wyatt (Champion) vs. Randy Orton, Seth Rollins vs. Triple H and AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon.

WWE United States Title

With only four weeks away to WrestleMania they have Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho and John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. Miz and Maryse, as their projection so far for this title match.

Intercontinental Title

Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin and The Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal are the projected matches under the Intercontinental Title, but Shaq vs. Big Show may be gone from the card, according to Sportskeeda The projection as it sits today suggests that Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe may be an added match under this title.

WWE RAW Women’s Title

Sportskeeda reports, Charlotte vs. Nia Jax vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks is what is projected for the RAW Women’s Title.

WWE SD Live Women’s Title

They project for the Live Women’s Title – Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Lynch vs. James vs. Natalya vs. Carmella in The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Naomi’s injury status will have a lot to do with her battling for this title or not.

WWE RAW Tag Team Title Match

Anderson & Gallows vs Cesaro & Sheamus vs Enzo & Cass are the wrestlers projected for the RAW Tag Team title match.

WWE SD Live Tag Team Title Match

American Alpha vs. The Usos are projected to meet for this title match.

Cruiserweight Title Match

Neville vs. Austin Aries are expected to get into the ring at WrestleMania to battle for this title, according to Sportskeeda’s projection card.

WrestleMania 33 is just a few weeks away. The event is set for April 2, 2017, at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

[Featured Image by Paul Abell/AP Images]