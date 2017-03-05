The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Mike Pence is furious and he is demanding an apology today from the Associated Press after they published his wife’s personal email account. Karen Pence is now a victim of online bashing as people have honed in on her email address.

According to Yahoo News, Karen Pence’s email account was revealed in an article published by the AP on Friday. The article was reporting on Mike Pence’s use of a personal email account when he was the governor of Indiana. During that time Pence reportedly used his private email account to conduct state business, according to that article from the AP.

Mike Pence RIPS Associated Press For Publishing His Wife’s Email Address https://t.co/eIq7Zm3QrT pic.twitter.com/Wxmcxo9NRR — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 5, 2017

Mike Pence is fuming that his wife’s “privacy” and both his and his wife’s “security” have been violated by this action, which was stated in a letter Pence’s lawyer sent to the AP. When Pence requested that the Associated Press take this down, they refused, which is what Mike Pence said in a tweet. He then writes “@AP owes my wife an apology,” as seen in his tweet below.

Last night the @AP published my wife's private email address, violating her privacy and our security… — Vice President Pence (@VP) March 4, 2017

The Vice President is demanding that the Associated Press apologize to Nancy Pence for putting her in this situation. Pence released a letter from his lawyer Mark Paoletta that was written to Gary Pruitt, who is the CEO of the Associated Press. In that letter the lawyer states that Nancy is now a target of “vitriolic and malicious emails,” due to the publishing of her private email account. Pence posted the letter to a tweet, which appears below.

When we requested they take it down, they refused. The @AP owes my wife an apology. pic.twitter.com/LdMmnewnWF — Vice President Pence (@VP) March 4, 2017

Nancy Pence’s email was posted in an Associated Press article that stated Mike Pence used two personal email accounts for conducting state business. The other being Mike Pence’s own personal email account. The AP wrote about the two email accounts being used dating back to 2013. According to The Blaze, when the AP article was published, Mike Pence’s press secretary called the reporter who wrote the article published by the AP. The reporter seemed “surprised” that the email address he published in his article was still “active.”

Nancy Pence is not an elected official and before publishing that email address, the reporter might have checked to see if it were still active, instead of assuming that it was. Other than Pence being livid over this incident, there doesn’t see to be too much shock coming from the public that the AP did this. Is the country becoming immune to this level of news reporting in this country, which some might agree is on a downward spiral? Publishing Nancy Pence’s email would be along the same lines of publishing a phone number of a second lady decades ago before the Internet was born.

Pence demands apology from Associated Press after they publish his wife's email address https://t.co/NoTpwDC8VS — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 5, 2017

If a news outlet had published the phone number of a second lady during the Kennedy, Nixon or Ford administration, they would be shunned. That was back in the day when the word “alleged” wasn’t used to spread rumors. There were very few “alleged” news articles during the mid 1900’s, as the reporting was based on just the facts. The only thing remotely resembling anything fake getting published several decades back were the Sunday comics. At least you knew for sure that the man with the cape was strictly a figment of someone’s creative imagination, it was a given. Skip ahead to today and you can’t decipher the fake from the real news.

It now appears that Nancy Pence finds herself in a similar situation as Melania Trump. Those opposed to the Republican party have not only take to bashing Trump and Pence, they are now verbally targeting both their wives. Neither Nancy Pence or Melania Trump signed up for this, they are in the position of the first and second ladies of the nation because they are married to the men who are now running the country.

[Featured Image by Darron Cummings/AP Images]