Philadelphia Eagles: Win 14th Pick In NFL Draft, Could Add Brandin Cooks [Opinion]

The Philadelphia Eagles have made news in the NFL this weekend at the NFL Scouting Combine. The news made by the Eagles doesn’t even involve who they are interested in the NFL Draft, but because of what pick they received via coin flip and they could land a big-time wide receiver via trade.

For starters, the Eagles won an NFL-sanctioned coin flip against the Indianapolis Colts as a final tiebreaker for the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. One spot in the NFL Draft is huge, and for the Eagles, as they keep rebuilding their franchise back into a contender in the NFC, any win is a plus.

Even the Eagles beat reporters found it worth mentioning how good this NFL coin flip win was for the Eagles, with Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer writing the following about the Eagles vs. Colts coin flip at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“A large Eagles contingent came to the event, including top executive Howie Roseman, coach Doug Pederson, and personnel chief Joe Douglas. Roseman raised his arms in celebration.”

As stated earlier, the Eagles winning the NFL coin flip over the Colts is a cause for a celebration, especially after a season where the Eagles finished at 7-9 overall, last place in the NFC East. They also played the season with rookie quarterback Carson Wentz, who had some growing pains in his first NFL season. The Eagles are headed in the right direction with their quarterback, and even this NFL coin flip is a move in that same direction.

Speaking of rebuilding the Eagles franchise, a possible trade for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks could happen if the Eagles and Saints are willing to work out a deal. Most likely a trade involving a first-round draft pick from the Eagles would have to be a part of any possible trade. There were rumors that the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots offered a first-round choice in the 2017 NFL Draft, the 32nd overall selection, but that doesn’t seem like it will be enough.

Here come the Eagles, who have the aforementioned 14th overall pick. Would that be enough for the Eagles to trade with the Saints for a wide receiver with the abilities of Cooks?

That train of thought takes the conversation to a tweet by ESPN’s Chris Mortensen about the interest between the Eagles and the Saints involving a trade in Cooks that could make the rest of the NFL react as well, including the Tennessee Titans.

How would the Eagles improve with a wide receiver like Cooks on their roster? This past season, in a passing offense like the Saints, Cooks totaled 78 receptions for 1,173 yards with eight touchdowns. The Eagles’ top receiver last year during the NFL season was tight end Zach Ertz, with 78 receptions for 816 yards and four touchdowns. Jordan Matthews was the leading wide receiver with 73 receptions for 804 yards and three touchdowns.

In comparing the Eagles’ leading receiver to Cooks, he’d be an absolute overnight upgrade for a Eagles franchise that needs to get their second-year quarterback a wide receiver who is a proven player in the NFL. Cooks would instantly not only make the Eagles a better offense, but he makes a young quarterback like Wentz a better player as well. Wentz completed 62 percent of his passes in his first NFL season, finishing with 3,782 yards, with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Stats aren’t everything, with the Eagles rebuilding their offense, but bringing in a player like Cooks not only has the potential for the Eagles to get huge numbers, but he brings a possibility for players in free agency to give the Eagles a second look to be a part of a franchise. Free agents should want to play with players like Cooks and Wentz, and that would help rebuild the Eagles franchise a little faster.

