Donald Trump 2020: The 5 Opponents With The Best Chances To Beat Him [Opinion]

The Donald Trump 2020 campaign is already a given, and with only a 43 percent approval rating (via Gallup) he appears to be ripe for the picking. However, the current President has some things going in his favor that could win him reelection regardless of holding only minority support.

For starters, his supporters are solidly loyal to him. Secondly, they are uniquely positioned throughout the United States in a manner that favors him in the Electoral College. Finally, the Democratic Party is fragmented in such a way that the factions are unlikely to come together.

There are the left-of-center Democrats like Hillary Clinton and former Vice President Joe Biden, and there are the far-left candidates like Elizabeth Warren and Keith Ellison, who appear to be too ingrained in their convictions to compromise on core party principles.

As long as that division remains, a Donald Trump 2020 victory isn’t unrealistic. However, there are a number of candidates out there who could bring a large enough number of voters together across the nation to score a victory. Here are five.

1. Mark Cuban

The billionaire Shark Tank investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks has gone from cordial with Trump to at-odds. He at one point said he would consider being the Donald’s Vice President, so the political aspirations are there. And even though he supported Clinton in the general election campaign, he did not back away from criticizing her.

With the business acumen, celebrity, and outspokenness of Trump, Cuban could keep pace with Trump in 2020 while wearing a cloak of sensibility for independent voters that the more volatile Trump lacks. Also, he has been asked by Nate Silver about a 2020 run. He would not rule it out, according to Complex.

2. Oprah Winfrey

Winfrey had a friendship with Trump prior to his presidential campaign. That changed when she supported Clinton for the nomination, and she has also refused to rule out a run.

Winfrey would almost certainly win the African-American vote and would likely win the Hispanic in a landslide as well. She also has the potential for appealing to the same coalition in the purple states that went for President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. She is also a savvy businesswoman, so she would have the same strength there as Cuban.

3. Joe Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden is generally well-liked in the middle America states that went for Trump. He is plain-spoken and linked directly to two-termed Obama, who left the office with an approval rating of around 60 percent.

4. Alec Baldwin

It may seem like this article is now veering into the ridiculous, but who would have thought President Trump was possible? Baldwin has previously considered running for governor of New York, according to a 2006 New York Times interview, and he has helped Saturday Night Live enjoy its highest ratings in 20 years with his Trump impersonation, the AV Club reports.

Baldwin is another well-spoken celebrity, who wouldn’t fall into the trap of giving canned, politically polished answers. Also, most of the dirty laundry on Baldwin is widely known — like the verbally abusive voice-mail he left his daughter that one time and his skirmishes with the paparazzi — and he continues to be a popular figure on the left.

A debate between Baldwin and Donald Trump in 2020 would be must-see television.

5. Kate McKinnon

McKinnon would be an incredibly young selection — so young, in fact, that she could not have legally run against Trump in 2016 having been born in January 1984 — but being a New York-born resident, she would have the citizenship box ticked and would be 36 by the time Donald Trump runs in 2020.

McKinnon, while a dark horse, would be for many on the left the ultimate comeuppance for Trump as she would be the youngest President in history and the first woman to hold the office. She also recently met with Hillary Clinton, though no one is sure of what they discussed. To date, no one but the two ladies know what was said.

So there you have it, readers. Do you think any of these five candidates could defeat Donald Trump in 2020? Sound off in the comments section below.

