Katy Perry: Hillary Clinton Support May Have Damaged Her Career [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Daryl Deino and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Katy Perry has been one of the most wide-reaching pop stars of the past 10 years. But recently, despite having one of the best singles of the year (“Chained to the Rhythm), Perry seems to be struggling. Her heavily hyped single “Chained to the Rhythm” debuted at No. 4 two weeks ago, but it has dropped to No. 8 this past week. The first single from Prism, “Roar,” debuted at No. 1 just as “California Gurls” did from Teenage Dream.

“Chained to the Rhythm” did receive some good reviews. Billboard said that Perry’s new single had embraced her “wokeness.”

“Katy Perry is now a political pop star! That’s what ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ — her highly anticipated new single released on Friday (Feb. 10), to be performed at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night — aims to declare with undisguised pride.”

The review praised the shimmering production and the lyrics that criticize us for being tone deaf. There certainly is a political message in the song that might go over the heads of casual listeners. Slant claimed “Chained To The Rhythm” is the type of song we need now.

“Rather than the stomping disco anthem the song’s title and inventive, albeit not always successful, pre-release promo might have suggested, ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ is a mid-tempo — but no less beckoning — invitation to the dance floor,” says critic Sal Cinquemani, who praises the song’s Caribbean flavor and light political statement.

In order to support “Chained to the Rhythm,” Perry released an eye-popping video.

In the video, Perry finds herself in a futuristic theme park that, at first glance, looks happy. However, things soon turn south and there are a lot of political overtones that symbolize the rise of the Donald Trump administration. Katy Perry is not backing down from her political beliefs. But is it helping her career?

We are living in a completely divided nation right now. Katy Perry has always been the safe pop star who has attracted a fan base made up of both liberals and conservatives. The right wing is used to left-wing stars, and it doesn’t bother them much unless they are very vocal. Katy Perry was practically Hillary Clinton’s biggest spokesperson. She even sung “Rise,” her previous single, at the Democratic National Convention.

The result of the performance was that “Rise” became Perry’s most poorly performing new single (that wasn’t already available on an album) in years. It peaked at No. 11 and caused people to speculate that Perry was no longer the hot property she was earlier in the decade. After one pop music fan tweeted that “Rise” ended her career, Katy Perry shot back on Twitter.

@godneybjs see you at my show 2K17???? — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 18, 2016

In almost all situations like this, pop stars don’t respond. But Katy Perry must have been worried about something. Still, that didn’t stop her political activism. She even “voted naked.”

There has always been a fine line between being a musical star and being political. It certainly worked for some stars such as Bruce Springsteen, Beyonce, and even Lady Gaga. But it has also backfired too, and all one needs to do is take a look at what happened to the Dixie Chicks in the 2000s. However, “Chained to the Rhythm” is just one of Perry’s new songs, and perhaps a future single will do better.

Do you think Katy Perry’s career has been affected by her extreme support for Hillary Clinton? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]