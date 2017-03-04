Is Karrueche Tran Beef Over Instagram Sending Chris Brown Spiraling Out Of Control? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Alan Ewart and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Hip-hop star Chris Brown is not exactly a man known for his self-restraint. In 2009, Brown was a talented artist, whose star was in the ascendant. All that changed when pictures emerged of a battered and bloodied Rihanna, Brown’s girlfriend at that time. Brown was later convicted of assaulting Rihanna, and from that time on Brown was better known as the man who beat Rihanna. In the wake of the Rihanna abuse scandal, Brown appeared contrite. Breezy released a statement saying, “words cannot begin to express how sorry and saddened I am over what transpired,” but he has been unable to put controversy behind him.

As recently reported in the Inquisitr, Brown is back in the headlines for reasons that have nothing to do with his music career. As well as his much-publicized beef with Soulja Boy, another of Chris Brown’s former girlfriends is accusing him of assault.

Karrueche Tran, who dated Brown in 2011, has filed a restraining order against him. Tran alleges that Breezy physically assaulted her by punching her in the stomach and pushing her down some stairs. Karrueche also claims that Brown threatened to kill her. Ironically the public beef between the two came after Karrueche “liked” a post on the Instagram social media platform.

Seriously, who has time in their lives to check what a former lover has liked on Twitter or Instagram? It would be funny if the implications were not so serious. We have all read stories about the devastating effect that cyberbullying and cyberstalking has on people’s lives. Think how much more damaging the effect is when those involved are celebrities like Chris Brown, with tens of millions of social media followers.

Karrueche Tran has tried to block Breezy’s abusive behavior by obtaining a restraining order against him. Even that does not seem to be calming Brown’s behavior.

Is Chris Brown Spiralling Out Of Control Over Karrueche Tran?

According to TMZ Chris Brown’s beef with Karrueche beef is now extending to her circle of friends. Tran’s BFF, Joseph Ryan La Cour, has now filed for a restraining order, claiming that Brown has threatened to “gun him down.” La Cour also claims that he was threatened by Brown at Diddy’s Super Bowl party.

“[Brown said] it’s 2017… I’ma f*** you up every time I see you so you better get the f*** out of here before I lay your ass out.”

Brown’s state of mind was not helped this week, when Billboard ran a major editorial claiming that Brown is spiraling out of control, and stating that “drug and anger” issues are at the heart of Breezy’s problems.

The article quotes a number of Brown “insiders” who claim that Breezy has stopped taking his medication for his bipolar condition, and is instead subsisting on a cocktail of narcotics. It is claimed that Brown is bingeing on cocaine and Molly, an MDMA derivative. To cope with the come down, it’s alleged that Brown is using a mixture of codeine, anti-sickness medication and soft drinks.

The thrust of the Billboard article is clear, Brown is on an inexorable trajectory to the bottom. If the comments by Brown’s friends are accurate he would seem to be in big trouble. Breezy can’t control himself, he believes he is on top of his drug use, he is prone to violent outbursts, and the smallest thing can send him into a rage. It doesn’t paint a pretty picture of Brown’s life or of his mental state.

For his own part, Chris Brown has lashed out at his critics, denying that he is using drugs, and refuting claims that he has gang ties. Brown also claims that he is not obsessing over Karrueche Tran.

#ChrisBrown reacts to the expose that surfaced earlier today.. link in bio if you missed it. A post shared by CELEBRITY GOSSIP ???? (@hollygozzip) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:09pm PST

In clips posted on Instagram, Brown hits out, claiming that people are trying to bring him down every time he has something positive in his life.

“Gotta stop with this angry s***, going through drugs and all this other s***. I’m tired of reading about some sh** soon as I got something positive.” “As soon as I want to promote a tour or party, f***ing album, anything you want to bring up something.”

Whatever the truth may be about Brown, he would not be the first star of the music world to wreck his life, through things he believed he is in control of. Time will tell whether Chris Brown is heading for the bottom, it can only be hoped that Breezy is over the worst and on his way back to normalcy.

