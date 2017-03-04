Will Johnny Depp’s Ex-Wife Amber Heard Keep Elon Musk From Going To Mars? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Johnny Depp seems to be doing pretty well without Amber Heard. Johnny finally completed Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Depp’s latest movie will be in theaters May 26 according to Den of Geeks.

Johnny Depp also toured with his band, the Hollywood Vampires, during the worst of his messy breakup with Amber Heard. Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Johnny Depp’s longtime friend Marilyn Manson were quite supportive according to this Inquisitr article.

Elon Musk and Johnny Depp’s ex Amber Heard are reportedly now a hot item, going to movies and expensive hotels like the Delano South Beach, in Miami Beach, Florida together. Elon Musk sees Amber Heard “whenever time permits” according to a source for Daily Mail.

Like Johnny Depp, Elon Musk is a genius and a visionary, but unlike Johnny Depp, Elon Musk is a rocket scientist who founded SpaceX. Elon is also a billionaire.

Amber Heard is a beautiful young woman. Heard is over a decade younger than either Johnny Depp or Elon Musk. It has even been scientifically theorized that Amber Heard has the most beautiful face of all according to this Inquisitr article.

Bill Gates was daydreaming, just the other day, that he too would like to spend some time with Elon Musk. Bill Gates reason for getting together with Elon Musk, was not however for the same reasons Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard is seeing Musk.

Amber Heard wanted $23 million from Johnny Depp according to Depp’s friends’ statements to The Sun but didn’t get the check after all. Now Heard is dating billionaire Elon Musk, but Musk often has far more important things to do than date according to an insider who spoke with Daily Mail.

“Call it what you want. But they hang out and casually see each other whenever time permits.”

Bill Gates said in response to a question, he would like to collaborate with Elon Musk to develop “green, consistent energy sources,” according to Entrepreneur.

Elon Musk and Bill Gates finding green renewable energy together is probably a far more fruitful idea than Musk dating Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp is slowly regaining just a bit of his credibility after whatever happened in the final days of his relationship with Amber Heard. Amber tells a very strange story about a cell phone, used as a weapon.

Amber Heard produced a pink filtered selfie showing a little welt on her cheek allegedly from Johnny Depp’s vicious iPhone attack. Remember, an iPhone weighs less than six ounces.

Amber Heard alleges Johnny Depp just threw the iPhone at her, while they were discussing the very recent death of Johnny Depp’s mother. It had been less than three days since Johnny’s mother died. Heard filed for divorce the next day.

LAPD responded to Amber Heard’s call about Johnny Depp’s alleged iPhone abuse but they saw no evidence of a crime. The tiny welt must have gone down during the LAPD response time, or perhaps photoshop retouching doesn’t work in real life. LAPD Sgt. Marlon Marrache told People” a crime did not occur.”

“On May 21, 2016, officers responded to a domestic incident radio call… The person reporting the crime [Amber Heard] did not insist on a report and no report was warranted. There was no evidence of any crime. A crime did not occur so the officers left the scene and left a business card.”

Now Elon Musk is dating Amber Heard, but Elon might be better off giving Bill Gates a call and working on renewable energy in his spare time.

Of course, Elon Musk can’t work all the time, but he does like to work a lot. Is Elon Musk’s important work compatible with a relationship with Amber Heard? Remember what happened when Johnny Depp couldn’t work because he hurt his hand, allegedly while fighting with Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp missed working on Pirates of the Caribbean for four weeks. Amber Heard alleges that Johnny Depp cut his fingertip off on some broken glass, then wrote on a mirror with his own severed fingertip which was dipped in paint according to The Sun.

Incidentally getting paint in a deep cut would burn like wildfire and could cause a serious toxic reaction. The clean up would also be excruciating, so don’t try this at home boys and girls.

Elon Musk is dating Amber Heard, but he’s also a genius. Musk isn’t just a creative genius like Johnny Depp, who dropped out of high school to become a rock musician, but a highly educated successful inventor who plans to create settlements on Mars and has already invented the self-driving car, Tesla. Is Amber Heard out of her league?

Johnny Depp’s friends told the Sun Amber Heard demanded a $23 million dollar divorce settlement to buy her silence.

“Amber has caused maximum damage to try and secure a massive pay-off. Johnny feels like she will do anything to ruin him but doesn’t want to give in and hand over so much money after all that she has done. Neither of them want to take the case to court and their lawyers are working around the clock to try and agree on a settlement, but the figure has been a sticking point for both of them.”

Later Amber Heard was allegedly shamed into agreeing that her settlement would be donated to charity. She eventually agreed to accept $7 million for charity. Johnny Depp has not paid this sum yet.

Elon Musk could not stand to be out of work for a month, nor would he want some crazy scandal like the one Johnny Dep is dealing with, so perhaps he’d better be careful of having any household accidents around Amber Heard.

Elon Musk is seeing Amber Heard whenever he has time, according to the Daily Mail. Elon doesn’t have a lot of spare time, though, according to The Daily Mail.

“They continue to see each other and hang out from time to time when they are in the same city. It is nothing new. He is too busy doing things like building a tunnel under LA and sending people into space to seriously pursue anyone.”

Johnny Depp is also rumored to be building some tunnels in LA. He is reportedly connecting his five homes in Hollywood Hills with underground tunnels, or perhaps they are wine vaults. So maybe Amber Heard’s ex-husband Johnny Depp and her new beau Elon Musk have a lot more in common than would appear on the surface. Then again, perhaps not.

If Elon Musk wants to go to Mars within the next twenty years, perhaps he should avoid wasting time with Amber Heard. Johnny Depp found having a relationship with Amber very disruptive to his work, as well as his reputation.

As Johnny Depp struggles to clean his soiled reputation, should Elon Musk reconsider his relationship with Amber Heard?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison and Mike Windle/Getty Images]