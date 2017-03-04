Donald Trump Approval Ratings Take A Hit Following Jeff Sessions Scandal [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Nick Younker and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Donald Trump has had one catastrophe after another since he took office in late January 2017. To be fair, it has not all been Trump’s fault, but it has been a direct result of the decisions he has been making within his cabinet.

Just after Donald Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress this week, which was poised to help redeem his image among all Americans, he took another hit in the Russia scandal when reports emerged that his newly confirmed Attorney General had not properly disclosed meetings that took place between the Russian ambassador and himself while he was a senator last year, two different times. One of those times was during the height of the Russian hacking activity that led to the DNC emails getting hacked. That was a meeting that Jeff Sessions took with the Russian ambassador in September 2016.

Jeff Sessions is an honest man. He did not say anything wrong. He could have stated his response more accurately, but it was clearly not…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

…intentional. This whole narrative is a way of saving face for Democrats losing an election that everyone thought they were supposed….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

…to win. The Democrats are overplaying their hand. They lost the election, and now they have lost their grip on reality. The real story… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

…is all of the illegal leaks of classified and other information. It is a total “witch hunt!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

It appears now that Donald Trump is feeling the weight of all of this scandalous activity taking place with his most recent approval ratings that were published by FiveThirtyEight, which has Trump currently at 44 percent with a disapproval rating holding steady at 50 percent.

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has dropped over the last month, a new poll finds https://t.co/jzGMvMP0W8 pic.twitter.com/hDSjAf7pV1 — CNN International (@cnni) February 22, 2017

This is slightly below Donald Trump’s post-inauguration approval ratings and now find him at an even lower point in his presidency with no other real precedent to measure up to his performance thus far.

Aside from the current Jeff Sessions scandal with Russia, there was also the other Russia scandal that played out with Donald Trump’s senior National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, that ended with his resignation so early in his tenure.

Russia has been a hot button talking point that members of Donald Trump’s opposition have pounced on ever since he took office, which likely holds a major bearing on his approval ratings and the subsequent political fallout that may be occurring in the near future for the Trump administration.

The approval rating that was published by FiveThirtyEight was actually used by tracking various sources and weighting them based on previous accuracies for a broader perspective. In the past, Donald Trump has criticized various polls for being biased and unrealistic to what he claimed to be the truth. In this case, the approval rating is more of a balanced figure that gave an average sum with equal weighting based on methodology and historical accuracy of those sources.

It is so pathetic that the Dems have still not approved my full Cabinet. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

Fans of Donald Trump might also be in for a bit of a surprise the next time the approval rating is published, given that Mike Pence is now in hot water for the same reason that Republicans in Congress went after Hillary Clinton, which was for the use of a private email account, as reported by CNN.

Although Mike Pence mostly dodged questions from CNN about the use of a private email account during his tenure as the Governor of Indiana, he did say that his use of an internet-based email account did not equate to what Hillary Clinton did by simply saying there is “no comparison.”

Opposition to both Donald Trump and Mike Pence has heavily criticized the vice president for using the private email account and essentially accused Pence of having a double-standard given that Hillary Clinton had spent so many hours testifying before Congress about the security and use of her own private email server.

Vice President Mike Pence used a personal email account to conduct state business while he was governor of Indiana https://t.co/TPQCeBWFrZ pic.twitter.com/7ehggiH0Mo — CNN (@CNN) March 3, 2017

Although it is unclear at this time just how much the Mike Pence scandal will cost Donald Trump when the next approval rating comes out, it is possible that following a powerful speech by Trump and the subsequent fallout from the Jeff Sessions and Russia scandal has clearly had an impact with how Americans view the job that Trump is doing.

Check in next week to see how Donald Trump’s approval rating looks following the Mike Pence email affair.

[Featured Image by Jim Lo Scalzo – Pool/Getty Images]