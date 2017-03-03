Are You a New Activist? Don’t Overlook World Wildlife Day [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Liesha Petrovich and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

It’s very easy to overlook something as important as World Wildlife Day in our current news cycle.

It seems like it’s all Trump all the time. In fact, if you Google “Donald Trump” you get 405,000,000 results. “Barack Obama” only gets 105,000,000 results and he was President of the United States for eight years!

Trump’s inauguration, and the resulting rallies and marches, created a new groundswell of activists chomping at the bit to take action. Real, long-lasting action in the form of “The Resistance”. With a new generation of social media-savvy activists, it would be easy to focus everything on resisting the Trump agenda.

Yet it would be a huge mistake to overlook World Wildlife Day. Fighting to stop a Muslim Ban or calling members of Congress to ask for an independent investigation into Trump’s Russian connections is a noble use of your time.

But we also want a world that survives the Trump presidency. And endangered animals can’t be put on the back burner for the next four years.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) explains:

“In the past year alone, we’ve had much to applaud when it comes to protecting wildlife and wild places: both the US and China began implementing elephant ivory bans to reduce poaching; the global wild tiger population rose for the first time in 100 years; giant pandas were removed from the endangered species list; and the US Congress passed the first comprehensive legislation to address the global poaching crisis, the END Wildlife Trafficking Act.” But many wildlife populations around the world still face serious challenges to their survival.”

Support, from both the business sector and on a personal level, cannot wait until the news covers the astonishing facts concerning endangered species around the world. Although having a World Wildlife Day helps bring attention to the issues, the International Business Times explains that:

“Even the lowest estimates for species extinction are staggering. It’s unclear how many species the Earth loses every year because it’s unclear just how many there were to begin with. However, if Earth is home to 100,000,000 species and the extinction rate is just.01 percent each year, that means 10,000 species go extinct every single year.”

As a new activist, it’s easy to get laser focus on one issue that you’re passionate about. This election has shown us how many issues that you may support. The environment, immigration, election influence, women’s reproductive rights…the list goes on and on. I know you’re already calling your representatives, joining the ACLU, going to rallies and marching (some are marching every weekend). Plus, you’re trying to actually live your own life without getting overwhelmed. It’s really challenging to juggle everything (work, family, and activism) without feeling like you can’t put one more thing on your crowded plate.

But you don’t need a lot of time or money to help.

On World Wildlife Day, you can take to help endangered species in your area or around the world. You can symbolically adopt an endangered species through the World Wildlife Fund for $55. My business donates bottle money to various species. It’s an easy way to contribute and takes very little time or effort.

Our current endangered animal is the Amur Leopard:



There is also immediate action you can take on World Wildlife Day that’s simple and important. The World Wildlife Fund is asking for Congress to extend the life of the Save Vanishing Species Semipostal Stamp or “Tiger Stamp” which expires this year. More than 35 million stamps have been sold since 2011 and the project has raised $3.7 million for international conservation programs. You can take action today and sign the petition to keep this program alive or urge your representatives to support the Tiger Stamp.

If you care about endangered species, we can’t wait four years to take action. With the incredible wave of activism happening right this minute, it would be easy to overlook important issues that may not be in the news every day. I know you have a lot on your plate and I’m asking you to do one more thing.

But on World Wildlife Day, let’s remember what kind of world we’re fighting for.

