What Makes Melania Trump So Special? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Viraj Mahajan and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Ever since Donald Trump became the President of the United States of America, a lot of media personalities has shown deep interest in his family. Many known publishing houses have talked about his married life with Melania Trump and the upbringing of their son Barron.

America’s new First Lady was born in a small industrial town on the banks of the Sava River — this makes her the second First Lady who was not born in America after Louisa Adams, the wife of President John Adams, who was born in London.

Unlike Louisa Adams, who had an American father and English mother, both of Melania Trump’s parents were Slovenian, and neither had U.S. citizenships. After Donald Trump’s presidential win, Melania made history as the first immigrant to be named the First Lady of the White House after Louisa Adams.

The United States’ First Lady is not only the wife of the president, but she is a face that inspires millions of Americans. If one goes down memory lane, there has been a few First Ladies who actually changed the outlook of their haters. Betty Ford, Abigail Adams, Eleanor Roosevelt and Michelle Obama are just a few names in the long list who have considered as the best First Ladies of all time. Given Melania’s vision in helping her husband to make America great again, it looks like she will soon be joining the aforementioned list.

As the First Lady of America, Melania is indeed a woman who inspires millions of women from around the world. The Slovenian-born Melania has always been under different controversies, but every time she has come out as a winner and showed the world that nothing is impossible if one sets the right mind and has the courage to achieve their goal.

Melania Trump Spent Her Morning Reading To Children At A Hospital https://t.co/DPms9a3Iom pic.twitter.com/LBNgPeGo7U — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 3, 2017

Additionally, the First Lady was born in a Communist nation, which gives her a unique perspective on freedom.

When Donald Trump won the election, Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar issued a statement noting that he is very pleased to know that their country was part of this historic moment when their own Melania becomes the First Lady of the United States.

“I am very happy that Slovenia was a part of this election with our Melania Trump becoming the First Lady of the United States. I am sure that the President-elect already knows a lot about Slovenia.”

Apart from these, there are many factors that should be considered that make Melania Trump so special.

Melania has publicly revealed that, like any other American wife, she also supports her husband and shares the same vision. When Mr. Trump faced allegations of sexual misconduct, Melania came out in her husband’s defense by calling all those accusation lies and even stated that he was egged on into all those boyish talks during a 2005 tape in which he made inappropriate comments about women.

“I believe my husband,” she said in an interview with CNN. “This was all organized from the opposition. And with the details… did they ever check the background of these women? They don’t have any facts.”

Melania Trump visits sick children in hospital. Our first lady represents us with compassion, grace, dignity and strength#MAGA pic.twitter.com/dozLaaxaY9 — Տᗩᑎᗪᖇᗩ ن (@SandraTXAS) March 2, 2017

On the other hand, she has also revealed that there are times when she does not completely agree with her husband. In fact, Harper’s Bazaar took specific note of her unflappability when she told the magazine that she always loves to give her take on issues but sometimes he does not take it.

“Do I agree with him all the time? No. I think it is good for a healthy relationship. I am not a ‘yes’ person. No matter who you are married to, you still need to lead your life.”

Over the past few months, she has been falsely accused of many things, but at the end of the day, she has come out as a winner and proved her to her haters that there is more to her and if given an opportunity, she is willing to do anything to help every American citizen.

In order to help the women who face domestic abuse at home and in society, First Lady Melania has even announced that, along with her team, she is going to eradicate all the bullies from their free world.

“It is never OK when a 12-year-old girl or boy is mocked, bullied or attacked. It is terrible when that happens on the playground and it is unacceptable when it’s done by someone with no name hiding on the internet.”

Melania Trump, who came to America to become a model, is now serving as the First Lady of the United States of America. Her dedication towards her work has proved that no dream is small and nothing is out of reach if someone tries really hard to achieve it. It’s just been only a month and every American admires her and has high hopes for her future endeavors. It is just a matter of time when even her critics will realize that she indeed is a woman that can inspire millions. What do you think of Melania Trump’s role as the new First Lady of America? Tell us in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]