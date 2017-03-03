Guns N’ Roses Watch Out! Your Old Enemies Poison Have Returned [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Tim Butters and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

With the Guns N’ Roses reunion in full flow and Axl Rose and the boys back in fine fettle, rocking around the world in private jets, could the news that their old cock-rocking enemies Poison are also returning to the fray, throw a little shade on their parade?

Especially since the Guns N’ Roses reunion is not really the reunion that has been blowing around fans’ heads like a lonesome riff on the breeze for time out of mind.

Izzy Stradlin is not on board and neither is Steven Adler. In fact, in a recent interview on One On One With Mitch Lafon, the blonde drummer from the Appetite era slammed Axl Rose for “taking control of everything like Elton John.”

“If people think that I got kicked out of Guns N’ Roses for doing drugs, they are so mistaken. Everybody in that band was doing drugs. I was doing less than anybody. “I got kicked out of the band, and Izzy got kicked out of the band, and then Slash and Duff did, because Axl wanted to take control of everything. He wanted to own the name, he wanted to be the only person who gets paid for the songs. “He wanted to be the manager, the accountant and everything, when all he needs to do is get up there and sing like a motherf***er that he does. But he wanted to own and control everything like Elton John. “That’s where the whole piano thing came in. He wanted to be a piano man, which is cool, but that’s not Guns N’ Roses. Leave Guns N’ Roses the way it is, and then you do solo albums, like all musicians in other bands do. But that’s what he wanted to do, and that’s what happened.”

It’s fair to say there has always been discord in the Guns n’ Roses ranks and it isn’t going away any time soon.

And now with news that Posion, their old arch enemies from the legendary cock rock wars of the 1980’s hair metal scene, are reuniting with their original line-up, the cracks could start to show in Axl, Duff, and Slash’s half-hearted attempt at a full-scale Gunners’ reunion.

Much maligned as the poor man’s Guns N’ Roses, Poison, helmed by the flamboyant frontman Bret Michaels, never managed to hit the same heights and trawl the same gutters as Axl and the boys.

It may be because they overdid it somewhat with the make-up and hairspray. It may be because they looked like broken old hookers from Hollywood. Or it may be because they had sub-par songs, but Poison have largely been consigned to the bin labelled “cock rock travesties,” whereas Guns N’ Roses, for all their troubled history, stand proudly erect n the real rock n’ roll hall of fame.

Yet there was a time when Guns N’ Roses and Poison were neck and neck in both the credibility and popularity stakes, and they reportedly hated one another like the most competitive of jocks.

In their early days, they were both managed by Vicky Hamilton, and Slash even once auditioned to join Poison, but Bret Michaels said absolutely not! Which let’s be frank, must have been something of an insult for Slash. A bit like Jimi Hendrix being told he couldn’t cut it in The Monkees.

Anyhow, Slash took a philosophical view on not being pretty enough to join Poison and recalled, “As I was walking out of the audition, C.C. DeVille was walking in. He had on pancake makeup and a ton of hairspray. I actually remember thinking right then, ‘That should be the guy.'”

So if Bret Michaels hadn’t made the tough decision that Slash didn’t have the sort of cheekbones that would look good in foundation, the top-hatted axe-man would have never chummed up with Axl, and Guns N’ Roses would have been but a dream in an empty bottle of whisky.

Although “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” might have had better guitar solos.

Thankfully, Guns N’ Roses went on to become the five horseman of the rock apocalypse, putting the swagger and strut back into rock n’ roll, and Poison became something we laughed at.

As Axl Rose once snarled, “Poison are a bunch of posers who represent everything bad about rock n’ roll.”

Yet, posers or not it, it looks like Poison currently have what Guns N’ Roses lack, solidarity and an original line-up in Bret Michaels, CC DeVille, Bobby Dal and Rikki Rockett.

As Bret boasted, “I’m really looking forward to the Poison tour. It’s going to be incredible playing all the hits and putting on a hell of a high-energy rock show for the three generations of awesome fans.”

Now open up and say….. ahh!

[Featured image by Mychal Watts/Getty Images]