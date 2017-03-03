Roman Reigns The Victim Of ‘Experts’ Who Can’t Lace Up A Pair Of Boots [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Roman Reigns has one big guy looking out for him and watching his moves from the inside of the WWE. He’s also reading the junk appearing about Reigns that is spun by the arm-chair WWE experts and posted online. Now this big guy, who is the Big Show, has his own critique on this.

The Big Show has a lot to say about the way of the world when looking out from inside the WWE at the fans. Some of what he does have to say has to do with Reigns, a very “misunderstood” WWE wrestler.

Retweet if you love Roman Reigns❤ pic.twitter.com/aiH95w32RH — Roman Reigns (@NottRomanReigns) March 2, 2017

Despite Reigns being deemed as one of the most hated WWE wrestlers of modern times, the Big Show credits people “who couldn’t lace up a pair of wrestling boots” for painting Reigns this way. The blame is falling on the shoulders of Reigns for stuff he hasn’t done, cites the Big Show.

The Big Show is nearing the twilight of his wrestling years, so he knows a lot about image today. While his image of being the Big Show was perfect for inside the ring, it might of hampered his wrestling after-life. Unlike Reign’s whose WWE image is still forming, the Big Show has his WWE image. Today he is working on another image so is career doesn’t stop when he finally walks away from the ring, reports Forbes.

He's Not A Bad Guy

He's Not A Good Guy

He's The Conquering The World

Best Guy…. ????????????#RomanReigns #BestInTheWorld ???? pic.twitter.com/GUPI6dhOz7 — Handy (@HandyRed) March 3, 2017

When it comes to Reigns, today’s WWE audience “has a way of being misinformed by the wrong people,” says the Big Show. The WWE fans who channel the wrong information are finding their so-called scoops online, where this stuff is posted on the Internet by people who think of themselves as “so-called experts.”

The work ethic that Reigns demonstrates will no doubt be what pulls him away from a lot of the negative opinions people have about him today. The Big Show finds working with Reigns “really easy.” People don’t understand how Reigns operates in the ring, he’s really good, cites the Big Show.

Good morning #RomanEmpire ❤

Have a wonderful day everyone.. I'll

leave you our biggest inspiration ❤#RomanReigns with his brightest ???? pic.twitter.com/rLG946oPdY — Handy (@HandyRed) March 3, 2017

He also thinks Reigns is an easy target to pick on because of his good looks. The Big Show said, “He’s easy to pick on because he’s good looking and he’s athletic in our society especially with social media.” This is something that the Big Show doesn’t have in common with Reigns, that overall package when it comes to looks, but he is working on it.

From what the Big Show says, the WWE wrestlers can have a huge effect on one another. He credits a superstar, John Cena, for having a lot to do with how the he is looking at his own future. Cena has gone outside the ring to make quite the name for himself in the entertainment sector and he has been a huge influence on the Big Show. He credits Cena for “lighting a fire under him” when it comes to the Big Show improving his conditioning.

Big names in wrestling can have a life-long career in entertainment, like the movies, TV and even doing commercials. Some of the big names of the past like Hulk Hogan and The Rock have launched other careers off the wrestling mats of the WWE.

One thing these guys have in common who go on and make it in post-WWE life is their looks. The Big Show, who said that he “wanted to make himself more marketable,” has lost 80-pounds. Reigns comes to the ring with that total package of good looks and sculpted muscles, which is the kind of package that is marketable in the entertainment sector.

No major lifestyle change is easy. It takes hard work and I'm just getting started. #GiantInTheGym https://t.co/iUC4Opdxc5 — Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) February 24, 2017

While Reigns is still feeling his way through the WWE for a direction that will cement his legacy one day, he could very well be one of the next WWE stars to go on and become another Hogan or The Rock once WWE winds down for him. That’s still a long way away, but for today the Big Show has faith that Reigns will come out on top with the fans once they eventually see him for who he really is.

The Big Show said, how you are going to work with Reigns in the WWE if “you’re a big guy and a bad guy.” The Big Show is one guy who is inside and looking out at fans in the WWE today and who sees Reigns a lot differently than the fans see him. He predicts that Reigns will eventually shed the hate that is spun online for a very misunderstood WWE wrestler.

[Featured Image by Demis Maryannakis/AP Images]