Did Obama Leave Trip Wires For Trump In Evidence Trail On Russian Meddling? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

A new report today claims Obama and his loyalists diligently worked to preserve a trail of evidence all over Washington regarding Russia’s meddling in U.S. politics leading back to Trump. This was done as Obama’s last days in office were winding down, claims this new report.

This report came out in a New York Times article and it has saturated the news channels today. This trail of evidence allegedly concerns Russia’s attempts to undermine the U.S. presidential election leading up to the last days before Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the nation, according to what the Times is reporting.

I wanna know how many Trump folks were being spied on by Mr. Obama. Let's start there.#EastGermany #PoliceState #WhosObamaBeenTapping pic.twitter.com/NbmhckIvd5 — chairman oohmowmow (@Chairmnoomowmow) March 2, 2017

The Times writes that in the Obama administration’s final days in office, “some White House officials scrambled to spread information about Russian efforts to undermine the presidential election — and about possible contacts between associates of President-elect Donald J. Trump and Russians — across the government.”

According to the New York Times, there is a two-pronged reason for preserving this evidence and leaving it where it could easily be found by investigators at a future date. The first reason is explained as a safeguard of sorts. It is to make sure this type of meddling didn’t happen again in both American and European elections. The second was to leave “a clear trail of intelligence for government investigators.”

According to Newsweek, Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations that he had improper influence during the campaign. He has also accused his political opponents and the intelligence agencies of “fabricating evidence and using false narratives in order go smear him.”

@realDonaldTrump Fraud Obama in League with MSM, eGOP, and other Anti-Americans in all out effort to take down Trump https://t.co/mtnGS1zHwi — Truth Teller (@USATruthTeller) March 3, 2017

Besides that trail of evidence that was reportedly preserved in a hustle before leaving office, Obama has moved only 2-miles away from the White House. This rather nontraditional move of staying in D.C. by a former president was done for a reason, claims new reports. Obama is allegedly involved in a shadow government. According to the headline of a Breitbart News article, “Insiders: Obama holdover ‘shadow government’ plotting to undermine Trump.”

The ultimate goal of this alleged shadow government is “derailing the Trump presidency,” reports Breitbart News. The resignation of National Security Adviser Mike Flynn is considered “their first great success.”

Audio Reveals Obama Working With Shadow Government To Overthrow Trump | Neon Nettle https://t.co/RMHxYHvUjE — Nils Hillestad (@Trmpwin) February 26, 2017

The Federalist reports, “Obama and his loyalists, it seems, will remain in the center of the political fray, officially and unofficially, in an organized effort to undermine the Trump administration.” They also report that the resignation of Michael Flynn as the National Security Adviser was a part of this organized effort. A series of anonymous, but coordinated “leaks” from domestic intelligence agencies by Obama’s administration officials prompted Flynn’s resignation, according to The Federalist.

Politico reports Obama is “ready to roll,” which are the words that former Attorney General Eric Holder had to say this week on Obama’s immediate reemergence into politics. Obama will be working with Holder on a committee with the ultimate goal of getting the Democrats back into the majority of the House of Representatives. This is a goal that will entail the committee they will work with tackling state by state.

Valerie Jarrett Moves into Obama’s DC Home to Run Shadow Government https://t.co/Im9glpRLd5 pic.twitter.com/Q5uEK8arby — Nathan Smith (@Smithnathh) March 2, 2017

This is a more visible position for Obama considering the alleged shadow government claims, which is considered a behind the scenes goal in reports. Obama will be working with the new National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDCR), which is a committee that Obama asked Holder to chair. Holder reports that Obama “will be a more visible part of the effort.” That effort is referred to as “gerrymandering,” which is what the Redistricting Committee aims to do.

This is a very big push to “help Democrats change the makeup of Congress in the 2018 midterms.” The gerrymandering, as it’s called, entails the NCDR to help Democrats to win the seats in the statehouses, which will then give them a bigger say in the redistricting process. This will “ultimately increase the Democratic party’s presence in the House of Representatives. ”

"THE DEVIL!" – Top Democrats TURN Against Obama's Shadow Government https://t.co/0A76xJManR — Just Kat (@katpawsclaws) February 21, 2017

It appears that these reports indicate there are many actions, both official and unofficial, taking place to put the country back under the umbrella of the Democratic party. From an alleged shadow government working behind the scenes to put Trump out of the presidential business to the legal challenging of existing state maps for district drawing with the hopes it will end up in the Democrats’ favor, Obama is cited as one busy person.

[Featured Image by Cliff Owen/AP Images]