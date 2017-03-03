Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Rumors: Its Fatal Flaw, And How Samsung Could Avoid It [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Simon Alvarez and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Galaxy Note 8 is one of, if not the most anticipated flagship handset from Samsung this year. After the fiery demise of the Galaxy Note 7, all eyes are on the ill-fated device’s successor, which is expected to attract both new and returning customers alike. While rumors about the device have so far been very encouraging, one particular aspect of the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 has managed to get numerous fans of the iconic flagship phablet apprehensive.

The specs of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 would no doubt be industry-leading, and the rumors surrounding the device’s internals paint a picture of a formidable handset that could easily dominate the mobile market this year. Currently, speculations are high that the Galaxy Note 8 would be equipped with Qualcomm’s bleeding-edge SoC, the Snapdragon 835, as well as at least 64GB of storage and 6GB of RAM, according to a PC Advisor report. A 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch Super AMOLED 4K display is also rumored for the device, which would all but establish the Note 8 as the device of choice for mobile VR aficionados.

This is not all, however, as the Galaxy Note 8 is also rumored to pack a bigger, safer battery than its ill-fated predecessor, as well as a revolutionary new voice-activated AI assistant called Bixby, which is expected to be far more advanced than Apple’s Siri and comparable to Google’s industry-leading Assistant. A revamped S-Pen with speakers is also rumored for the upcoming flagship device.

Word has been leaked via the underworld grapevine #GalaxyNote series is set to return with the #GalaxyNote8 https://t.co/7W4cOVzC9p pic.twitter.com/PNiPJpJhGS — WhatGear (@whatgearreviews) March 1, 2017

Inasmuch as Samsung’s Note 8 would be one of the biggest flagship releases of 2017, however, there is a very real chance that the device would not reach its full potential. In fact, there is also a very big flaw that has been emerging from speculations about the device. A flaw which, if left unattended, would most likely result in the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 being a failure just like its predecessor. What is particularly interesting, however, is that this flaw is something well within the control of the South Korean tech giant.

The Galaxy Note 8’s biggest flaw, from the current rumors about the devices at least, is its high price. The ill-fated Note 7 is not an affordable device, and currently, speculations are high that the Galaxy Note 8 might be even pricier than its predecessor, according to an Expert Reviews report. Considering the Note series’ reputation and primary goal, however, raising the price of the upcoming flagship device is not something that Samsung could afford to do.

After all, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is a device that is being designed as a flagship that could both compete against the best that the market could offer. More importantly, however, the Note 8 is a device that would serve as proof that Samsung could still be trusted as a manufacturer of the world’s best smartphones. Overall, the Note 8 must be able to impress enough people to bring back Samsung’s customers that were lost during the fallout of the Note 7 disaster. With a sky-high asking price, however, this would simply not be possible.

If Samsung really wants to attract disenchanted customers back to the Note brand, the South Korean tech giant must employ a very aggressive pricing strategy. This way, Samsung could prove that it is fully serious about its dedication to its customers. By offering the Note 8 at even a slightly lower price than the Galaxy Note 7, the South Korean tech giant could send a powerful message to the mobile market. A message that states that the firm is unafraid to do what it needs to do in order to take care of its user base.

It would be a long shot for Samsung to release the Galaxy Note 8 to succeed with a price as high or higher than the Note 7. The smartphone community, after all, has not forgotten about the fate of Samsung’s previous flagship phablet. With this in mind, it would be best if Samsung was to get a bit more aggressive and sell the Galaxy Note 8 at a price that is attainable for the majority of mobile users. If the tech giant accomplishes this, there is very little doubt that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 would be one of the most successful flagships of the year.

The release date for the Galaxy Note 8 has not been confirmed by Samsung, but speculations are high that the flagship phablet would be released sometime in August, 2017.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]