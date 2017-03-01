GFRIEND K-Pop Comeback 2017: Does ‘Fingertip’ M/V Teaser Reveal ‘Sexier Concept’ Despite What Source Music President Claims? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Jan Omega and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The first time I heard GFriend was back in 2015 right after their promotions for their second extended play (EP), a mini-album titled Flower Bud. It featured their hit song “Me Gustas Tu.” Like many other K-pop fans, we only learned about them after a fan recording of one of their live performances on a wet stage went viral. For those of you who don’t know or don’t remember, it is the performance of “Me Gustas Tu” when Yuju slips and falls eight times while SinB has one major slip and fall a quarter through the song.

Being a huge K-pop fan that “has to know everything” about every single K-pop act I listen to, I learned that GFriend is currently the primary K-pop act signed under Source Music. I also learned that Flower Bud featuring “Me Gustas Tu” was the second installment in a school girl trilogy that started with their debut EP or mini-album Season of Glass featuring “Glass Bead.” The third EP or mini-album that released early last year, Snowflake featuring “Rough,” concluded the trilogy right before they released their first full-length studio album LOL featuring “Navillera.”

In every K-pop comeback GFriend had, I noticed that the six-member girl group — consisting of Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB, and Umji — always presented themselves with either innocence and/or purity. Summarized, they never did a sexy concept, and according to Source Music CEO So Sung Jin, they never will.

“Many people believe that when girl groups create too much music too quickly, they run out of things to do and end up doing a sexy concept. However, I don’t feel that way at all. GFriend will mostly likely never do a sexy concept. “If we continue on the path we are currently on, I believe that the group can go far. That’s the best way to repay our fans.”

The aforementioned statement was made almost one year ago, and after watching the music video teaser for the song on their upcoming EP or mini-album The Awakening titled “Fingertip,” I am wondering if So Sung Jin has changed his mind. Is GFriend at least using a sexier concept for their upcoming K-pop comeback? Also, if they are using a sexier concept, it is because they chose to, or did they “run out of things to do” as detailed in Sung Jin’s statement?

I never believed I would be arguing if GFriend is pursuing a sexy concept or not. For starters, girl groups often utilize such a concept as a “last resort” in case they are on the verge of disbandment. EXID and Stellar are excellent examples of girl groups who found new life and popularity with sexy concepts. In GFriend’s case, they don’t need it. They initially sold over 15,000 copies of Season of Glass, but every comeback increased exponentially. Flower Bud sold over 20,000 copies while Snowflake sold almost 40,000 copies. LOL has the best numbers selling over 70,000 copies internationally. Let’s not forget about digital download purchases of title track songs too. Every one sold over one million downloads, with “Me Gustas Tu” surpassing two million downloads.

Even with the favorable numbers pertaining to sales, many K-pop fans are questioning if GFriend will show a “sexier side” for “Fingertip” not just proven by the music video, but also by numerous teaser images of the girls themselves.

GFRIEND K-Pop Comeback 2017: Does ‘Fingertip’ M/V Teaser Reveal ‘Sexier Concept’ Despite What Source Music President Claims? [Opinion] The Awakening — Sowon Teaser

The Awakening — Eunha Teaser

The Awakening — Yerin Teaser

The Awakening — Yuju Teaser

The Awakening — SinB Teaser

The Awakening — Umji Teaser

I am guessing for more conservative K-pop fans, the aforementioned individual teaser images are considered “sexy,” although South Korea is known for being quite conservative. Don’t get me wrong for I know the younger generations are far more liberal than their elders, but they still have some conservative views they uphold, including one’s presentation to the public eye.

To be frank, I can see slivers of sexiness in GFriend’s upcoming comeback, but I say that is fine. Unlike EXID and Stellar, they are not abusing the concept to the point they are raunchy for shock factor. Instead, they emit a sexiness that comes with age and maturity, as all the members are now over the age of 18.

Actually, when I think about it, I would say GFriend is showing a bit of “fierceness” in their upcoming comeback. Let’s face it: The high school concept they used was done three EPs or mini-albums in a row within the span of three years. In order to keep up with today’s demand in K-pop, they have to at least innovate. They did that with LOL, but now they are doing it more with The Awakening as in a mature awakening. GFriend are no longer rookies, and they can no longer sport the “cute schoolgirl” concept for too long as they do get older. I mean can you imagine a veteran K-pop girl group like S.E.S., in which all the members are in their late 30s, using a “cute high school girl” concept with their comeback? No, of course not. It just wouldn’t fit.

As GFriend matures, such concepts can only go so far which ultimately means they’ll have to change up their style. Pertaining to The Awakening, GFriend isn’t exactly pursuing a “sexy concept,” but they are showing a sexiness that is connected with maturity. It is the same sexy maturity that was seen when other K-pop girl groups like Girls’ Generation, 4Minute, and just recently CLC showed in their respective K-pop careers.

We will see just how much GFriend matured with their fourth EP or mini-album titled The Awakening featuring “Fingertip.” It will release on Monday, March 6.

[Featured Image by Source Music/GFriend’s Official Daum Cafe]