Trump Healthcare Complicated Gaffe: Bernie Sanders Heaps Scorn On Donald Trump [Opinion]

The Trump healthcare “complicated” gaffe of yesterday was – as reported by the Associated Press – part of an overall statement he made regarding the difficulty of repealing and replacing The Affordable Care Act – better known as Obamacare. The irony of Donald Trump suddenly discovering the complexity of healthcare issues and reform hasn’t been lost on comedians or other politicians, as Bernie Sanders made clear in his response to Trump’s statement.

Donald Trump Healthcare

Complicated indeed. Speaking to the national Governors Association on Monday, Trump revealed that – despite his assurances months ago that he and the Republicans would have a brilliant plan in place and ready to go to replace Obamacare – he really had nothing at all.

“I have to tell you, it’s an unbelievably complex subject. Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated.”

In truth, virtually anyone who helped create Obama care in the first place could’ve told him that it was in fact “an unbelievably complex subject.” Trump’s surprise at the difficulty of replacing Obamacare with something else is directly related to Trump’s willingness during the campaign to make outrageous statements and claims about what he would do as president without any understanding of exactly what it would take to keep those promises.

During an interview on CNN in which the topic of Donald Trump’s admission about healthcare came up, Sanders laughed uproariously at the reality of a president of the United States who doesn’t understand the most basic things about national policies, including healthcare policy.

“Some of us who were sitting on the health education committee, who went to meeting after meeting after meeting, who heard from dozens of people, who stayed up night after night trying to figure out this thing, yeah we got a clue. When you provide health care in a nation of 320 million people, yeah, it is very, very complicated.”

The Difficulty of Replacing Obamacare

Leaving the Trump healthcare complicated gas behind, Sanders went on to point out the continuing problems the United States has in ensuring healthcare to its citizens, even under Obamacare. At the same time, Sanders has made it clear on numerous occasions that he feels eliminating Obamacare is definitely not the answer to the problem.

“We remain today, and let’s not forget it, the only major country on Earth that doesn’t guarantee health care to all people. We pay the highest prices by far for prescription drugs. Let’s address those issues.”

An incredibly ironic aspect of the effort Republicans in general and Trump, in particular, are making to eliminate Obamacare is that many of the people who voted for Trump will also be the ones losing their healthcare if he actually goes through with his plans – as it appears he’s going to.

Because of the propaganda put out by the far right, people have been convinced that any number of out and out falsehoods about Obamacare are actually true. For instance, the infamous “death panels” that Republicans hammered the proposal with were – obviously – nonexistent. Also, the idea that insurance companies were losing money and had to pull out of the program was also patently false. These companies pulled out for the simple reason that they weren’t making the kind of massive profits they were before.

The Trump healthcare “complicated” comment is just one more indication of how ill-informed, ill-prepared, and unsuited Donald Trump is. The healthcare of millions of Americans is on the line with the decisions that the Republicans are now making in the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives, and it turns out that they have absolutely no idea what they’re going to do and when they’re going to do it.

