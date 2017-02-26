2017 Oscars: Why It Could Be The Poorest-Watched Ever [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Thea Conrad and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The 2017 Oscars are set to take place Sunday night, marking the eighty-ninth time Hollywood stars have come together to celebrate and recognize the best of the best in the film industry. Sadly, however, the dynamic in Hollywood has changed in the past several years. What once used to be an event dedicated to talent, beauty and fun is now dedicated to liberal advocacy and Donald Trump-bashing.

Americans and even non-Americans see enough of this negativity every other day of the year, and most would-be Oscars watchers are not likely to tune in so they can find out who can give the biggest anti-Trump speech or who chooses to push the political issues dear to their heart during their acceptance speech. Leonardo DiCaprio, anyone?

Everyone was gunning for Leo to win, and then when he does win it’s overshadowed by his worry that global warming is going to kill us all. At least he didn’t take the time to bash anyone, like many others in the same position have done.

People tune in to the Oscars because they want to see who wins, what the dresses the stars are wearing look like and who all the singles are bringing as their date, not to find out what the winners happen to think of transgender rights, climate change or Donald Trump.

You know it’s going to happen. It’s one hundred percent guaranteed to happen, probably in the opening minutes by host Jimmy Kimmel. And this is why I predict the ratings for the 2017 Oscars are going to reflect the attitude of the majority of the public when it comes to Hollywood political lecture, i.e. they will suffer considerably compared to years past.

As I reported last week, some celebrities are choosing to celebrate the Oscars by protesting instead of partying. Jodie Foster and Michael J. Fox already started their demonstrations against President Trump’s immigration ban on Friday night.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s totally their right to protest, but I personally think the rich and famous have a responsibility to practice neutrality when it comes to politics, and if they can’t do that, at least encourage the acceptance of differing viewpoints. Unfortunately there are too many people out there who aren’t old or smart enough to realize that just because their favorite celebrity has a certain stance doesn’t mean they need to also have that stance.

The anti-Trump rhetoric already got started this weekend before the 2017 Oscars red carpet was set foot on, as George Clooney got political Friday night during his César Awards acceptance speech for what Fox News Insider calls an “honorary award.” Not surprisingly, Clooney targeted his least favorite billionaire-turned president.

“As citizens of the world, we’re gonna have to work harder and harder to not let hate win. Love trumps hate. Courage trumps fear…. The actions of this president have caused alarm and dismay amongst our allies abroad and given considerable comfort to our enemies.”

On Saturday night, the Trump-bashing continued during another awards ceremony, the Independent Spirit Awards, when Casey Affleck won the “Best Actor” award and took advantage of the undivided attention given to him for acceptance to skewer President Trump, labeling him and his administration “un-American” and their policies “abhorrent.” Affleck also said he didn’t want people to think he was being “preachy,” as he was just trying to give his kids the message, as they apparently don’t give him any attention when he’s off the screen.

The Daily Mail published an article early Sunday morning that suggests Donald Trump is going to “save the Oscars” and that ratings for the show are going to be above and beyond other years because of the obvious rancor felt by Hollywood concerning Trump. Judging by the comments left by readers, there are very little who agree with this prediction.

Of the stars who are scheduled to present awards during this year’s Oscars, Meryl Streep, Salma Hayek, Leonardo DiCaprio, Charlize Theron, Riz Ahmed, Amy Adams, Scarlett Johansson, John Cho and Emma Stone have been transparent and adamant about either political issues or their opinions of Donald Trump in the past, so we’ll see what they choose to use their moment of undivided attention for on Sunday night.

Will the 2017 Oscars be the Trump trash-talking convocation it’s anticipated to be or will Hollywood surprise us by keeping their pomposity regarding President Trump and the current political climate quiet? Will the eighty-ninth annual Oscars bring in poor ratings, or like some think, will the prospective political rhetoric increase viewership? Share your thoughts below in the comment section.

[Featured Image by rkjaer/Shutterstock]