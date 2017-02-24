The Best ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Episodes Ever [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Alexandria Ingham and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

There are just three episodes of The Vampire Diaries left, including the one that airs tonight. Fans will finally get to see the June Steroline wedding next week, and then Elena Gilbert and more will return for the series finale. Now is a good time to look back at the episodes and determine the best five ever.

Season 3, Episode 22: “The Departed”

Season 3 was a strong season overall for The Vampire Diaries, but it is the season finale that stands out. Elena finally had to make a choice between the Salvatore brothers, as fans got a look at the first time she really met one of the brothers. It turns out that Stefan was not the first one she met — it was actually Damon. He just compelled her to forget all about that chance meeting — a meeting where he believed he was seeing Katherine at first.

As Elena made her choice in Matt’s car, Rebekah Mikaelson opted to save her family. Standing in the middle of Wickery Bridge, she forced Matt to drive off the road and into the river that had taken the lives of Elena’s parents just two years earlier. In the final moments, fans learn Elena had recently been given vampire blood and had it in her system when she sacrificed her life for Matt’s, so he would return as a vampire.

Season 2, Episode 7: “Masquerade”

While fans saw memories of Katherine Pierce and a brief glimpse of her in the current day in the very first season, it was only in Season 2 that fans got to know more about her. She was the antagonist for the first part of the season until the original family made themselves known.

Can you imagine Stefan dying and reuniting with Katherine in the series finale? #tvdforever #TheVampireDiaries pic.twitter.com/QGyBFPTwpC — The Dark Swan (@jesusito9858) February 20, 2017

During “Masquerade,” Stefan and Damon tried to find a way to deal with her while at a masquerade ball. Things don’t quite go according to plan when it turns out that Katherine has her life linked to Elena – anything that happens to Katherine will mirror on Elena and eventually kill her.

This episode played a major role in The Hillywood Show’s The Vampire Diaries Parody.

Season 7, Episode 10: “Hell Is Other People”

The Vampire Diaries Season 7 wasn’t the strongest of seasons, but this episode stood out. “Hell Is Other People” was a look at Damon’s hell in the Phoenix Stone. He had to relive the same day during the Civil War over and over again, dying at the end of each episode. It was almost like Groundhog Day, but Damon figured out how to escape.

In the end, Damon had to accept that it was all linked to his withheld feelings for his mother. He regretted not saying goodbye to her before her death earlier in the season.

Season 1, Episode 7: “Haunted”

Up until this point, Damon had only ever done something that made his life easier or better. Fans wanted to like him – consider how he turned out in the books – but they were struggling. “Haunted” made it possible. This was the first time Damon showed that he did have a heart, by compelling Jeremy to forget about Vicki’s death so that he wouldn’t be depressed and heartbroken.

For Stelena fans, this was also a turning point. Elena had decided that she had too much and broke up with Stefan temporarily. The emotion from both was excellent but not as good as the best episode on this list.

Season 4, Episode 15: “Stand by Me”

If anybody believed Nina Dobrev couldn’t act, they suddenly found themselves mistaken after this episode of The Vampire Diaries, as Entertainment Weekly points out. After Jeremy’s death an episode earlier, the group gets his body back to Mystic Falls. It takes time for Elena to accept that her brother is dead, and in that moment all the grief comes to the surface.

Most fans were in tears as they watched Elena breakdown, realizing that the only way to bring her brother back was to bring everything back from the other side – and she wasn’t willing to do that. The only way Damon could help was by convincing her to turn off her emotions, and fans finally got to see an uncompassionate Elena.

Do you agree with this list? Share your favorite episodes of The Vampire Diaries before the series finale in two weeks.

