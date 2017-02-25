Rihanna, Katy Perry, Kanye West, or Jennifer Lopez Should Replace Beyonce At Coachella [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Daryl Deino and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

On Thursday, Beyonce announced that she would be cancelling her performance at the Coachella music festival. The New York Times broke the news.

“In a statement, Beyonce’s company, Parkwood Entertainment and Goldenvoice, the promoter behind the festival, confirmed that Beyonce has pulled out of the event, over two weekends in April, ‘following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months,’ the statement said.”

It was a huge disappointment to Coachella fans. According to Billboard, ticket prices dropped 12 percent in the secondary market.

“Prices for Weekend 1 dropped 12 percent from an average price of $978 to $872 after the news hit that the Lemonade singer was bowing out of this year’s festival. Tickets for the Weekend 2 dropped nearly 3 percent from an average price of $856 to $834.”

It’s quite obvious that Coachella needs a huge replacement. Here are some suggestions:

Rihanna

As the Los Angeles Times notes, Rihanna just scored her 30th top 10 hit with “Love on the Brain.” The only musical acts with more top 10 hits are The Beatles and Madonna. Rihanna is a versatile performer who can perform high-powered dance numbers or ballads. Her performance of “Love on the Brain” at the Billboard Music Awards shows why she’s a good candidate.

Katy Perry

Ms. Perry just released her new single “Chained to the Rhythm,” which is one of the best songs of her career. Katy Perry has been known to perform spectacles like very few artists have ever done. She headlined the most watched Super Bowl halftime event in history in 2015. As Popsugar noted, she brought down the house with her recent performance at the Brit Awards. The Telegraph described Perry’s performance.

“Performing current single “Chained To The Rhythm,” Perry took to the stage along with scores of dancers dressed as white houses (White Houses?) while the two skeletons shuffled in suitably sinister fashion. The point of the stage dressing might not have been entirely clear – and Perry refrained from saying anything overtly political – but the performance prompted huge excitement among viewers on social media.”

Kanye West

There isn’t a more polarizing performer these days than Kanye West. He has performed for Coachella before. CNN described his appearance in 2016.

“Yeezy surprised the California desert crowd by appearing toward the end of rapper A$AP Rocky’s evening set, jumping on stage to something even more shocking — silence. Kanye’s microphone was turned off almost immediately because A$AP started his performance 20 minutes late and the set had gone over its allotted time.”

The crowd booed and hissed, but Kanye West — for once — didn’t take it all personally. Perhaps having Kanye taking over the headlining position for Beyonce at Coachella this year without a silenced mic would be a big win for both Kanye and Coachella. No matter what happens with Kanye’s set, you can bet people would be talking about it.

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez may not have the vocal skills of Beyonce, but she could easily provide dance moves at Coachella that are rarely seen. After all, Lopez was one of the dancers on the show In Living Color. Besides, Beyonce has always said she is a fan of J.Lo.

Lopez has received excellent reviews for her show in Las Vegas. Billboard even referred to Lopez as the “ultimate showgirl.” Perhaps Mrs. Lopez can bring along some of her duet partners such as Pitbull to Coachella. Either way, fans of the music festival wouldn’t be disappointed.

Who do you think should replace Beyonce at Coachella? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]