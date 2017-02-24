March Madness 2017: Spartans, Wolverines, ‘Cuse, Hurricanes On Tournament Bubble [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Joseph Karbousky and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The 2017 March Madness NCAA basketball tournament is still just over three weeks away, so the teams on the bubble of making the big dance need to pick up their games now before time runs out.

As indicated by Bleacher Report, while fans do know teams like the Kansas Jayhawks, Duke Blue Devils, Gonzaga Bulldogs, Arizona Wildcats, and the Villanova Wildcats are shoo-ins for the big dance this March, many big named schools that are used to making the tourney are not in it this time around.

Some perfect examples of that are the Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Syracuse Orangemen, and Michigan State Spartans. It would almost seem very odd to have the tournament without the ‘Cuse and Sparty along for the ride, but it is possible that they may be on the outside looking in if they start a nice winning streak now.

Michigan State fans are not used to being a bubble team at all. In fact, under Tom Izzo, the yearly Big Ten Tournament was just considered a warm-up to the NCAA Tournament. This season is a whole different ball of wax for MSU.

The Spartans will definitely have to win a game or two in the 2017 Big Ten Tournament if they are planning on dancing this March. MSU is a very young team, and they have actually had a very good season when you consider that they have played freshman Nick Ward and Miles Bridges quite a lot this season.

With most of their squad returning in the fall of 2017, Michigan State may be the team favored to beat in the Big Ten, but as of right now, coach Izzo wants to get his guys in the tourney, even if it is just for the experience build for next season.

In-state rival Michigan is also in need of Big Ten tourney noise if they have hopes of playing this March.

The Wolverines are currently 18-10 on the season and in seventh place in the Big Ten. If they win their next three games they would probably be in the tourney, but they are facing two of the three best in the Big Ten Conference along the way. The Wolverines have Purdue, Northwestern, and Nebraska left on the regular season schedule before conference tournament play begins.

Now on to Miami and Syracuse.

With both teams in the middle of a log-jammed ACC Conference, they are looking up at five teams ahead of them that are most likely tournament-bound. The Hurricanes (19-8) are sixth in the ACC Conference, followed by Syracuse (17-12) in seventh place.

While the Canes have a nice record, getting win No. 20 won’t be easy. Miami finishes the season against Duke, Virginia Tech, and Florida State.

Syracuse, which is coming off of a big upset win over Duke on Wednesday, still has to face Louisville and Georgia Tech to finish out the regular season.

A strong finish for Miami and Syracuse, along with making some noise in the ACC Tournament, is going to be needed from each team as the calendar flips to March or they both may be NIT bound instead of NCAA-bound.

The annual March Madness Tournament is not only must-see TV for college hoops fans, it also brings people together and helps draw interest in college basketball from millions of people who would otherwise not pay attention to the sport, and the main reason why is down to the legions of different NCAA bracket contests that take place annually.

It is estimated that over 30 million college hoops fans will fill out a bracket, whether it be from their place of employment or online in a contest.

The countdown to all of the 2017 NCAA Tournament hoops mania is on! Are you ready?

[Featured Image by Michael Reaves/Getty Images]