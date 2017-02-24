Trump ‘Insults’ New Zealand With Ambassador Pick Of Once Nude Model Scott Brown? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Scott Brown always wanted to cycle through New Zealand and now it looks like the former U.S. Senator may have his chance thanks to Donald Trump’s nod. Trump has given the Fox News contributor the green light as the new Ambassador to New Zealand and now Brown is going through the vetting process for this post that will take him to New Zealand if all goes well.

Trump’s pick is not without backlash as Brown comes to this post with baggage. Trump attempting to give this post to Brown is seen by some in New Zealand as an “insult.” The backlash emerged after it was announced that Brown was Trump’s choice for the New Zealand ambassador, which is seen online and in the headline news. Scott’s controversial history is chronicled online via news articles and social media posts over the last several decades, so it is easy for the folks in New Zealand to vet Brown themselves with a quick Google search.

Headlines coming from New Zealand seem to indicate they have already vetted Brown via online and they see him as someone who supports many of Trump’s political views such as “waterboarding.” The headlines also seem to indicate that Brown’s long ago gig of a “nude model” is something New Zealanders are well aware of.

The Hub News cites “Former U.S. Senator Scott Brown, who supports torture and once posed nude for Cosmopolitan, has been tipped as the next US Ambassador to New Zealand.” According to reports, Trump and his politics already have New Zealanders a bit concerned, so they are cautious when it comes to Brown, who Trump hand-picked for this post.

The headlines coming out of New Zealand this week seem to indicate their concerns. Apparently the people in New Zealand knows enough about Scott Brown to cite his past history in the headlines. The tweet below comes from another New Zealand publication.

According to Stuff New Zealand, “Donald Trump’s pick to be the next United States Ambassador to New Zealand has been labeled an insult.” Brown comes to the post as a former U.S. Senator who once posed nude for a magazine, which is just one of the things folks in New Zealand can easily find online. While he was only a college kid at the time, his nude photo floating around online made quite the splash each time he put his hat in the political ring as an adult.

Brown also has a more serious accusation hanging over his head, one that he adamantly denies. Andrea Tantaros, who was a popular Fox News journalist, has accused Brown of groping her while standing in a lunch line at Fox. Tantaro’s has filed a complaint with the New York Supreme Court against Roger Ailes, her former boss at Fox, as well as the Fox network.

In these documents Tantaros names Brown as someone who groped her, but she also claims that Brown made inappropriate comments to her. After bringing this to the Fox News President, Bill Shine, Tantaros alleges nothing was done. This is all documented online and across the social media sites for anyone to see. The lawsuit is still ongoing today. Brown is not named as a defendant in the case, but again he does deny these allegations.

Former US senator Scott Brown is being considered for nomination as President Trump’s ambassador to New Zealand. https://t.co/blPNyosglJ pic.twitter.com/rR7Rj2sRfi — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) February 18, 2017

While the above is questionable baggage for Brown, what is really a worry for some in New Zealand is that “Brown’s appointment would create fear within the Muslim community that he would share Trump’s intolerance towards their religion,” said Nasreen Hannif. She is the the founding member of the Islamic Woman’s Council of New Zealand.

Hannif claims that “everyone here” (New Zealand) has a “negative image” of Trump and his policies. She cites that “Brown has a past history of supporting torture” and this isn’t sitting right with her community. Hannif also said that with Brown being a supporter of Trump, they are worried what he might bring with him to New Zealand to his new post as ambassador.

Paul Buchanan, who is a former U.S. intelligence adviser, said Brown’s pending appointment as the ambassador to New Zealand is an “insult.” He cites the support Brown had for waterboarding as “very troubling.” Buchanan didn’t have the kindest of words when describing Brown, saying that he is “not the brightest bulb” and he was “pretty much useless as a Senator.”

Buchanan called this appointment from Trump a reward for Brown, which he got for supporting Trump at a pivotal moment during his campaign for president. Brown knows nothing about New Zealand, Buchanan said. He believes that New Zealand deserves better than “this guy,” meaning Scott Brown.

Other folks were willing to give him a try to see how Brown would fare, after all he does come with the plus of being a U.S. Senator at one time. Kennedy Graham, a spokesperson for the Green Party foreign affairs, believes Brown should be given a chance. While the people of New Zealand might not agree with Brown’s political views, Graham cites that they didn’t agree with some of Obama’s either. The same goes for George W. and Reagan, so it might be worth giving Brown a chance.

As far as the allegations that Brown groped Andrea Tantaros, he is not facing any charges for this, his name was used in court documents by Tantaros’ lawyers as an alleged example of the type of behavior that they claim went on at Fox.

[Featured Image by Charles Krupa/AP Images]