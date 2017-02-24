Steve Bannon: Trump Cabinet Picks ‘Were Selected For One Reason, Deconstruction’ [Opinion]

President Donald Trump’s Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon, decided to make a public appearance on Thursday where he discussed a variety of things that he and Trump are doing in office, but many took what he said with some real worry when he mentioned Trump’s cabinet picks were picked to specifically destroy the agency they’re in. Donald Trump has made some controversial moves as president since taking office, all due to what Steve Bannon told him would be best. The problem was that many did not make sense, even to Republicans, and much less to the rest of America.

Possibly the most controversial pick is Trump’s education pick in Betsy DeVos, who had no background in education whatsoever. She, nor her kids, even borrowed money for college from the federal government or went to public school at all. Not only was she unqualified, many felt she had no idea about the world of public education at all. This led to a lot of hate for her online, and in Washington. Many also found it corrupt, as it seemed she was only there due to her funding in the Donald Trump presidential campaign, as well as other Republicans who ran.

She and her family even donated millions to the senators from the Republican party who were set to take part in her confirmation. Not all picks for office put money into Trump’s campaign, or the senators, but she did have a major voice in that area.

This led to problems in the Senate from Democrats, who grilled her massively each time she was seen. For the first time, during her confirmation, the vice president had to be the deciding vote to get someone in office. Betsy is by no means the only controversial pick made, as the EPA pick, Scott Pruitt, is also questionable due to his ties to ExxonMobil, who would love to take proven climate change material out of commission for the United States to insure more money for oil. He also has ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin, which has raised a lot of eyebrows in both parties.

Most assumed there was a reason behind the picks, but with Steve Bannon telling us about Trump’s plans, it makes sense why these people are put into play. According to the Washington Post, during his time at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday, Steve Bannon told the people at the event regarding the media and other opposition the following.

“If you think they’re going to give you your country back without a fight, you are sadly mistaken. Every day, it is going to be a fight. And that is what I’m proudest about Donald Trump. All the opportunities he had to waver off this, all the people who have come to him and said, ‘Oh, you’ve got to moderate’ — every day in the Oval Office, he tells Reince and I, ‘I committed this to the American people, I promised this when I ran, and I’m going to deliver on this.'”

He certainly isn’t lying, as Press Secretary Sean Spicer has been difficult, to say the least, for the media, and Donald Trump is even tougher to deal with for the press. Trump has used the term “fake news” to describe any media outlet that says even the slightest bad thing about his administration, which has caused a stir among Trump supporters when it concerns the free press.

Meanwhile Kellyanne Conway has been intentionally difficult with the press since day one, and has continued being this way even after Donald Trump took office and added on Steve Bannon as chief strategist. The birth of “alternative facts” came from her interviews, among other terms, and the press has been visibly annoyed with her during questioning, such as the case of the alternative fact interview with NBC’s Meet the Press

Trump even went as far as to call the media “the enemy of the American people” in a now deleted tweet from his personal Twitter account. That said, Steve Bannon is saying that there is going to be a fight, but we’re already seeing it play out right in front of us. The question is, will it get any worse?

Steve Bannon mentioned that the cabinet picks Donald Trump has made were about a “deconstruction of the administrative state.” Bannon would go on to say that we should change our post-World War II political and economic consensus due to its failure on the American people. It seems they are starting with Donald Trump’s cabinet.

“If you look at the these Cabinet nominees, they were selected for one reason, and that is deconstruction.”

The question many may be asking is, what type of deconstruction are we truly going to see with these men and women? If they are there to destroy the agency they are in from the ground up, this will not help the American people at all. A complete overhaul is understandable for any new administration that takes office, regardless of the candidate or party.

However, there is never a complete cleansing with unqualified or bad picks normally. If they cannot do the job well, or at all, it would mean that these people were picked to seemingly destroy their agency, not make it better with new policy. This is what people fear the most regarding the picks, and even with Donald Trump himself. Is he pulling some kind of Malcolm Merlyn move to cleanse America to make it better?

Steve Bannon is seen as controversial to the media, and both major parties, due to his beliefs and actions thus far. The questions will keep coming and if the media or Washington believe something is going on and ask about it, it seems that Donald Trump’s administration will not give an answer. Steve Bannon mentioned a fight, so he seems to be indicating that we have not seen anything yet in terms of what will eventually happen.

