Democrats Admit Neil Gorsuch Is Lock For Supreme Court, Rule Change May Force It [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Joe Burgett and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Supreme Court will be drastically affected by President Donald Trump during his campaign, with one seat needing to be filled right away, and it looks like the man he picked in Neil Gorsuch will get confirmed even if a rule change has to make it happen. Democrats have feared since the moment Donald Trump took office that no matter what happens, the house rules will be in his favor when it comes to with the Supreme Court at least. This is not a good thing due to Trump’s issues as of late.

However, when a perfect nominee comes along and Trump appoints them, that should not be met with hostility but rather relief. Trump may have nominated some of the worst people imaginable for jobs all across the nation with Education and EPA standing out above all others. However, his nomination of Neil Gorsuch is by no means a terrible one, and Neil very well could do well at the job.

This may be what gets him confirmed by the Senate when the meeting takes place on March 20. Even Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand admitted that the confirmation is “a sure thing.” That said, if you’re a fan of Mr. Gorsuch then you will most likely see him in the lovely black robe helping the nation. However, with so many hating the decision one would imagine that the Gorsuch would not get the required 60 votes that would push the confirmation.

That was when Senator Gillibrand dropped the information bomb that is likely going to help Donald Trump for years to come. In an interview with NY1, the Senator said.

“I hope we do vote him down. But make no mistake: If we do hold the line with 60 votes, Mitch McConnell will change the rules the next day. I do not have any hope that he won’t change the rules the minute he doesn’t get his way. So it likely will be 51 votes, regardless, at any given time that a nominee is blocked.”

This is good and bad for Trump and the Republican party. The good part is that clearly Donald Trump will get his way on a lot by employing this rule, and even stated he was willing to accept the idea of its usage by Mitch McConnell, saying it was a “nuclear option.” This means that it would only be applied if the normal vote thing did not work out, ya know, how democracy works and all.

When faced with the odds that he would get some problems out of the Democrats, Donald Trump said the following regarding the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch.

“If we end up with that gridlock I would say, ‘if you can, Mitch, go nuclear.’ Because that would…be an absolute shame if a man of this quality was put up to that neglect.”

It is, of course, lovely to hear of Donald Trump having an ease regarding the usage of the word “nuclear.” However, he is not wrong with how we should relate it to the situation. If Gorsuch is not confirmed, the only way to force it is by dropping the bomb in this case and changing the rules to fit what is needed to force it to happen. The thing is, Neil Gorsuch is by no means a terrible pick for this position and may very well do a great job at it.

However, there have been others that may have fit the bill more. Many actually believe Ted Cruz would have been a better pick funny enough, and that could be. Despite this, Neil Gorsuch is now Trump’s guy. What makes him qualified? Unlike Trump, he has actually served in his field for over a two decades. His knowledge of law has netted him two different awards.

He is a recipient of the Edward J. Randolph Award for outstanding service to the Department of Justice. He also won the Harry S. Truman Foundation’s Stevens Award for outstanding public service in the field of law. Saying he does not fit in the world of law is absolutely insane when Trump could have put anyone in for a nominee he wanted.

If Donald Trump wanted to put Big Bird in, he literally could by law put him up for it. While we normally do not want giant talking birds taking a seat on the Supreme Court, Trump could do what he wants here and Mitch could change the rules to make it happen. However, Trump did not go the route of bird judge but went with a qualified Neil Gorsuch that has been seen by Americans as a good pick overall for Trump according to recent polls.

[Featured Image by Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press]