Melania Trump’s Approval Rating Down Since Republican National Convention Speech [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Bradley Ryder and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Melania Trump may be Donald Trump’s saving grace if the latest polls are accurate, despite a dip in her approval rating. Last month’s Politico/Morning Consult poll showed that First Lady Melania’s favorability is slightly better than President Trump’s ratings.

Melania Trump’s recent survey numbers show that 47 percent of the electorate views her in a favorable light while 32 percent assign an unfavorable rating to the new First Lady. On the other hand, voters show more approval for Ivanka Trump. The President’s eldest daughter eclipsed Melania’s rating by two percentage points (49 percent), according to The Hill.

In the same poll, Donald Trump’s approval rating among women is a tepid 43 percent while 41 percent show an overall favorable rating. The survey among voters took place from Jan. 20 to 22 and involved 1,992 respondents.

Melania’s approval rating after her speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention was 42 percent. Polls show that voters have held steady in their baseline perception of Melania. Compared to the end of the GOP convention, her current rating represents a 1 percent dip.

Finally, the recent poll shows that 51 percent of prospective voters desire that Melania Trump exhibit more than a symbolic role as first lady. Rather, they want her to take a more active role. Moreover, those polled also want Ivanka to have a hands-on role in Trump’s White House.

Melania Trump joined her husband at a post-campaign rally in Florida. There, she led a crowd of 9,000 or more in the Lord’s Prayer. The president then shared his vision for America, according to a transcript from WSOCTV.

“I’m here because I want to be among my friends and among the people. This was a great movement, a movement like has never been seen before in our country our probably anywhere else. This was a truly great movement and I want to be here with you, and I will always be with you. I promise you that. I want to be in a room filled with hard working American patriots who love their country, who salute their flag and who pray for a better future.”

As reports show, Donald Trump has been bogged down in a battle with the press over “unfair” and “disgraceful” coverage of his presidency. Fox News has been one of Trump’s largest surrogates in support of his agenda and quest to “Make America Great Again.” However, based on a poll from the network, even it is finding it difficult to refute the mainstream and support his perception of “fake news” outlets, as Inquisitr previously reported.

“‘The survey released on Friday found that 45 percent of voters trust the White House to ‘tell the public the truth’ while 42 percent of voters could say the same about the news media,’ The Hill noted, adding, ‘The poll also revealed that 68 percent of voters believe that the media has been tougher on Trump than his predecessor President Obama. Only 18 percent of responders believe that the media has been giving President Trump an easier time, while 12 percent believe that both are treated the same.'”

Melania may not have as hard of a time as her husband in gaining the confidence of voters; first ladies often carry along an inherent mystique and are less scrutinized.

All the same, she will likely be judged harsher than her predecessors because — as multiple news outlets agree — Donald Trump’s rise to the Oval Office is “unprecedented.” Trump has branded himself in such a way that most — if not all — news cycles are consumed by his every move.

Furthermore, his family members have the same inherent level of scrutiny, when — as we can all agree — they have largely existed in the background. With this first family, the world wants to know what Barron Trump is doing and when he and Melania Trump will move into the White House; what Ivanka and her brothers are doing and which part of her brand will falter under the weight of her father’s next executive order or press conference; and where, oh where Tiffany Trump is as Washington burns.

As innocuous as Melania’s speech was in Melbourne last week, critics trounced on it and said it was a prelude to fascism, while others say it was an indicator that it had already arrived under this president, according to Patheos. Gee whiz! How can something like the Lord’s Prayers be threatening, no matter what the nature of a person’s belief system is?

Melania Trump’s approval rating will be measured by less of what she represents — and I wholeheartedly believe her heart is geared towards the greater good — than what kind of administration her husband creates or what side of the bed he woke up on.

Fodder aside, that’s what viewers see daily — whether through observation, rumor, “fake news,” or the tweet du jour.

[Featured image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]