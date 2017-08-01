‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Anakin Skywalker’s Return Hinted Again

It is looking more and more likely that Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will feature a character that is very important to the whole saga.

Hayden Christensen will reportedly reprise his role in the prequel saga as Anakin Skywalker in the highly-anticipated sequel. He will apparently be back as a Force ghost.

According to ardent Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh, there is word that the upcoming theme park based on the franchise will borrow elements from Star Wars: Episode 8.

Officially called Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the 14-acre park will allegedly feature a life-sized model of the Force tree where visitors will be able to enter. The Force tree is the one featured in The Last Jedi teaser trailer where Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) keeps the ancient Jedi books he amassed during his travels.

Zeroh says that tourists will hear the voices of Yoda and Anakin inside the Force tree, which the YouTuber believes will also reflect what will happen in Star Wars: Episode 8.

There have been rumors going around that Yoda and Anakin will return to the saga as Force ghosts. Previous reports suggested that Christensen was spotted at The Last Jedi set over at Pinewood Studios.

His reappearance to the Star Wars community by attending the recent Star Wars Celebration is said to be more than just about taking part in the 40th anniversary of the saga, but also about easing himself back in to the galaxy far, far away.

More importantly, Zeroh pointed out how during the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2017, it was teased that the prequel continuity will be a major influence on the plot, which was taken to mean that a familiar element from that trilogy will find its way in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi in some way, shape or form.

The reappearance of Anakin as a Force ghost is definitely something that falls under that category. It is also to be noted that he was supposed to appear in that form in Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens before the idea was ultimately scratched.

With the sequel somehow introducing new ideas and principles about the Force, it is only fitting “The Chosen One,” the person destined to bring balance and one deemed the most powerful Force user, will be part of the discussion.

Luke will question the ways of the Jedi and everything he knew and believed about the order in Star Wars: Episode 8 and it is easy to imagine that his father will be someone he will be thinking about.

For now, however, nothing is certain yet. So far, no details regarding The Last Jedi elements being incorporated in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge have been confirmed, at least based on the demo Disney showed (video embedded below).

Either way, having Anakin back will allow the Star Wars saga to go full circle and this film is deemed the perfect venue to make that happen since it has the ambition to, in a way, rewrite the ways of the Force and provide a new understanding and interpretation to the central element of the long-running intergalactic tale.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits cinemas December 15. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open in 2019.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm]